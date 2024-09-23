Lawmaker introduces new version of flag bill

BOISE — A new version of a bill that would ban government entities from flying certain flags has been introduced.
On Thursday, Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, reintroduced an amended version of the bill. Changes include moving up the date of enforcement from July 1 to immediately upon passage, and excluding schools, colleges and universities from its scope.
The bill would bar government entities from flying any flag not officially associated with the United States. Exemptions include state flags, military branches or Indigenous tribal flags.
Amendments to the bill come after a House State Affairs Committee meeting last week, where members suggested the changes, the Idaho Press previously reported.
New questions in Thursday’s hearing came up regarding definitions of government versus nongovernment properties. Scott responded that this bill is intended to prohibit any government displays of what she considers to be not-unifying.
“The goal would be any property owned by government,” Scott said. “We want to be united and not push ideologies, not push agendas.”
The new bill will return to the committee for a public hearing and testimony.
Similar legislation targeting public schools passed the House earlier this week. Proposed by Rep. Ted Hill, R-Eagle, HB 41 would prohibit the display of flags and banners in public K-12 schools that promote any “political viewpoint,” including any representing race, sexual orientation, gender or political party.
HB 41 awaits Senate review.
