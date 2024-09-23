Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local NewsJanuary 31, 2025

Lawmaker introduces new version of flag bill

This measure would not apply to schools, colleges or universities

Jodie Schwicht Idaho Press (Nampa)
Heather Scott
Heather Scott

BOISE — A new version of a bill that would ban government entities from flying certain flags has been introduced.

On Thursday, Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, reintroduced an amended version of the bill. Changes include moving up the date of enforcement from July 1 to immediately upon passage, and excluding schools, colleges and universities from its scope.

The bill would bar government entities from flying any flag not officially associated with the United States. Exemptions include state flags, military branches or Indigenous tribal flags.

Amendments to the bill come after a House State Affairs Committee meeting last week, where members suggested the changes, the Idaho Press previously reported.

New questions in Thursday’s hearing came up regarding definitions of government versus nongovernment properties. Scott responded that this bill is intended to prohibit any government displays of what she considers to be not-unifying.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“The goal would be any property owned by government,” Scott said. “We want to be united and not push ideologies, not push agendas.”

The new bill will return to the committee for a public hearing and testimony.

Similar legislation targeting public schools passed the House earlier this week. Proposed by Rep. Ted Hill, R-Eagle, HB 41 would prohibit the display of flags and banners in public K-12 schools that promote any “political viewpoint,” including any representing race, sexual orientation, gender or political party.

HB 41 awaits Senate review.

Schwicht may be contacted at newsroom@idahopress.com.

Related
Local NewsJan. 31
New bill introduced to put 10-year pause on certain vaccines
Local NewsJan. 31
Gritman to close pool despite protests
Local NewsJan. 31
Income tax cut bill goes to Idaho House
Local NewsJan. 31
Palouse Juice owner competes on newest season of Fox’s “The ...
Related
New version of school choice tax credit bill introduced
Local NewsJan. 31
New version of school choice tax credit bill introduced
Pomeroy man, 63, dies in two-vehicle crash near Pasco
Local NewsJan. 31
Pomeroy man, 63, dies in two-vehicle crash near Pasco
WSU is proposing parking rate increase
Local NewsJan. 30
WSU is proposing parking rate increase
Legislation limiting initiative process introduced in the House and Senate
Local NewsJan. 30
Legislation limiting initiative process introduced in the House and Senate
House passes bill banning mask mandates
Local NewsJan. 30
House passes bill banning mask mandates
Trump chooses Idaho men to oversee federal forests
Local NewsJan. 30
Trump chooses Idaho men to oversee federal forests
Pullman Regional Hospital welcomes new physician
Local NewsJan. 30
Pullman Regional Hospital welcomes new physician
WSU’s Alpha Sigma Phi suspended in pending investigation
Local NewsJan. 30
WSU’s Alpha Sigma Phi suspended in pending investigation
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy