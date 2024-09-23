Lawmaker introduces new version of flag bill

BOISE — A new version of a bill that would ban government entities from flying certain flags has been introduced.

On Thursday, Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, reintroduced an amended version of the bill. Changes include moving up the date of enforcement from July 1 to immediately upon passage, and excluding schools, colleges and universities from its scope.

The bill would bar government entities from flying any flag not officially associated with the United States. Exemptions include state flags, military branches or Indigenous tribal flags.

Amendments to the bill come after a House State Affairs Committee meeting last week, where members suggested the changes, the Idaho Press previously reported.

New questions in Thursday’s hearing came up regarding definitions of government versus nongovernment properties. Scott responded that this bill is intended to prohibit any government displays of what she considers to be not-unifying.