Lawmakers to consider required Bible readings in schools

BOISE — The House Education Committee introduced a bill Thursday to require Bible reading in all public schools.

Rep. Jordan Redman, R-Coeur d’Alene, sponsored the bill, but it was largely presented to the committee by the Christian-centered Idaho Family Policy Center’s president, Blaine Conzatti.

The bill would create a new section of code called “school-sponsored Bible reading” that would require passages of the King James or new King James version of the Bible be read each morning in occupied classrooms in all public school districts. The reading would be “without comment or interpretation,” according to the bill.

School districts would be required to organize the daily selections so that the entire Bible would be read sequentially over 10 years.

Any teacher unwilling to do the reading, on religious or conscience-based grounds, could opt out, and the passage would be read by another person each morning. A student with a written request from their parent or guardian would be able to be exempted from the daily readings.

Conzatti said that because Idaho has a historical precedent for reading the Bible in school, he thought it would be deemed constitutional and would not then require the reading of any other religious text.

“State legislatures have the primary authority for shaping school curriculum and education standards, and there is no need to give equal time to every competing religious historical or literary text,” Conzatti said.

Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, said he would vote to introduce the bill so it could come back for a public hearing, but he had a “contrary view” from Conzatti.

“This country was settled by people that weren’t moving to religion, they were moving away from state-mandated religion,” Nelsen said. “To me, this picks a particular religion’s Bible, and I am not for advancing this.”

Constitutional questions, evolving case law

Past court decisions have ruled that requiring Bible reading in schools is unconstitutional, but Conzatti argued that more recent precedent would indicate the current courts would uphold such a law.

Idaho in 1925 enacted a law that required all schools to read daily passages from the Bible without comment or interpretation, the session records from the time show. Records also show another law was passed in 1963 to implement the same requirement, but this law was struck down that same year.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the 1963 Abington School District v. Schempp that state-sponsored Bible readings violated the First Amendment and what’s known as the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment — which prevents the government from establishing a religion.

That case applied a view of the Constitution known as the “wall of separation” between the church and the state, University of Idaho law professor Richard Seamon told the Idaho Press. Seamon specializes in constitutional law.

The view, more common during the court rulings of the 1960s and ’70s, was that there should be a “very firm and impermeable wall between government and religion,” Seamon said.

“That view has really changed,” Seamon said.

Conzatti noted that the 2022 Kennedy v. Bremerton School District case, which ruled in favor of a coach who had been leading his players in prayer, took a very different view of how these cases should be evaluated. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in the majority opinion that instead of the wall of separation, the court should apply a test more based on “reference to historical practices and understandings.”