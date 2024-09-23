Lawsuit over Idaho abortion access went to Supreme Court

U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill granted a motion for a temporary restraining order from St. Luke’s Health System to keep in place an injunction allowing health care professionals to perform abortions as emergency health care even if the Department of Justice withdraws its case against Idaho. The restraining order will remain in effect until the judge issues a decision on an injunction in the case St. Luke’s brought against the state of Idaho over the same issue.

The Department of Justice plans to drop a lawsuit about Idaho abortion restrictions that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, according to a Tuesday filing in a separate case.

Counsel for the United States told attorneys for St. Luke’s Health System, which is also suing Idaho over abortion restrictions, in an email Monday that the DOJ wants to dismiss its yearslong case over emergency abortion access. An attorney for St. Luke’s cited the email in a filing in its case Tuesday calling for a restraining order to prevent Idaho’s abortion ban from fully taking effect if the DOJ withdraws its case.

According to the email, the DOJ could move to dismiss the case as early as Wednesday. No motions have been filed since early February.

Anti-abortion rights advocates and abortion access advocates alike have wondered whether President Donald Trump would drop the ongoing lawsuit, which was in front of a panel of 9th Circuit Court of Appeals judges after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to issue a firm ruling in June 2024.

The Idaho Statesman contacted Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s Office for comment.

The lawsuit was filed in 2022 by then-President Joe Biden’s Justice Department, which said Idaho’s newly enacted abortion ban prevented pregnant patients from receiving abortions that could be necessary to stabilize an emergency health condition. The lawsuit said Idaho’s ban, which has a few narrow exceptions, does not give health care providers the ability to perform abortions when a patient’s health — but not their life — is at risk.

Health care providers can face prison time and loss of their medical license if they’re found guilty of performing an illegal abortion.