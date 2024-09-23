Idaho quarterback Jack Layne can recall the exact moment he met wide receiver Jordan Dwyer.
The two were on their official visit to Idaho at the same time in 2022. Their class would not be the only ones new to Moscow that year as coach Jason Eck and his staff were entering Year 1 as well.
On that visit, Layne and Dwyer met in offensive coordinator Luke Schleusner’s office to watch film.
“We were just watching some South Dakota clips of throwing post balls for touchdowns, and Slice (Schleusner) made a comment about, ‘Could be you guys, one day,’” Layne said. “I see you running a lot of posts in our future.’ It’s funny. It’s kind of worked out that way.”
The Layne-to-Dwyer connection has been as advertised. Although the two have only played together seven times, they have already catapulted into the Idaho history books after a pair of career days punched the Vandals’ ticket to Bozeman, Mont.
Layne completed 16-of-22 passes for 318 yards and Dwyer caught seven of those passes for 166 of those yards and two touchdowns in Idaho’s 34-13 win over Lehigh on Saturday in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
No. 8 Idaho faces No. 1 Montana State at 6 p.m. Friday in Bozeman, Mont., in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.
Layne and Dwyer’s first start together was Nov. 18, 2023, when Layne led the Vandals to a 63-21 win over Idaho State thanks in part to three catches, 100 yards and a touchdown from Dwyer.
Dwyer could run, catch and make plays and Layne was more than capable of tossing the rock, making his second start not only of his career but against Idaho State.
After spot starts over Idaho’s in-state rival in back-to-back years, Layne stepped into the starting role in 2024. He broke his collarbone in Idaho’s season-opening 24-14 loss to the now-No. 1 Oregon Ducks but worked his way back by Oct. 26 for a 38-28 win over Eastern Washington. He missed one more game with a separate injury before returning to guide the Vandals to three straight wins, including the playoff victory over Lehigh.
In the five games Layne has started for Idaho in 2024, he has thrown for 1,238 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Over 400 of those yards and five of those touchdowns were to Dwyer.
Layne said that he and Dwyer have not only gotten along but become best friends since their first meeting in Moscow.
“He loves to work, just like I do. I love to throw the rock. He loves to catch the rock, so we’re always doing that,” Layne said. “He’s a real craftsman. He really loves to learn the nuances of the position, and he kind of wants to see how I see things, so we can be on the same page out there. So it’s awesome talking to him just about ball all the time, and then just about life in general too.”
Dwyer said he and Layne have slightly different personalities with Dwyer being an outgoing guy and Layne keeping a bit more to himself, but speaking up more in his role as a captain.
“He’s the hardest worker I’ve ever been around,” Dwyer said. “He’s just a great guy, and we have a great friendship.”
That bond between QB1 and WR1 has led to dynamic on-field results. The pair’s first touchdown connection on Saturday featured Layne sending the ball to the corner of the end zone where Dwyer was covered. Layne put the ball in a spot that only Dwyer could get it and the sophomore receiver from Pullayup, Wash., hauled in the 5-yard touchdown pass.
Layne and Dwyer flashed their deep connection later in the game when Layne sent bombs of 62 yards and 43 yards Dwyer’s way, the 62-yard completion leading to a second-quarter touchdown.
“Just being able to trust each other is the main thing,” Dwyer said. “Receiver and quarterback is, you know, one-on-one, you got to be able to trust your guy, and I got to be able to trust him to give me the ball on time, and all those things. Make sure he doesn’t throw me into harm’s way. So boost that trust that we built with each other. It really helps us on the football field.”
That trust is no accident as the two spend ample time outside of practice running drills and building that trust.
“We spent a lot of time together. We have great chemistry. I mean, we’re best friends,” Layne said. “He’s really smart. We talk ball. Just mess with each other, you know, joke with each other. It’s really cool to have a guy like that on the outside who (you’re) not only close with on the field but (you’re) best friends off the field as well.”
The last time Idaho faced Montana State, they were playing without Layne as he continued to recover from a collarbone injury he suffered in Oregon.
Layne did make the trip to Bozeman though and said he is excited for the challenge a packed, cold-weather atmosphere like Montana State can provide.
While he does not have any on-field experience playing against the No. 1 team in the FCS, he did start his season against the No. 1 team in the FBS, the Oregon Ducks.
Layne’s day in Oregon ended with a broken collarbone but the experience of playing nearly a whole game in Autzen Stadium has given him plenty to learn from.
“I’ve watched that film quite a bit. I would say I was definitely a little bit sped up,” Layne said. “So I think the game has slowed down for me, just as I played more games in my career. It feels like I played a lot, but I really haven’t started that many games, and I’m just excited to take another chance at an environment like this.”
Dwyer, who recorded just two catches for 19 yards against Oregon and two catches for 14 yards in Idaho’s 38-7 loss to Montana State in October, said he is excited to get another crack at the Bobcats.
“I’m just excited to get another shot at them,” Dwyer said. “They’re a great team. Obviously, they’re the No. 1 team in the nation. So, you know, we’re gonna have to play a really good game and hopefully just make some big plays again and get out there and come up with a win.”
Idaho’s path to victory relies on its defense finding an answer for Montana State’s blistering ground game and Idaho conversely gaining some traction in the trenches, but they will almost certainly need “big plays” from their QB and his receivers to round out any winning effort.
After a game like the pair had on Saturday, it’s clear that Idaho’s best bet at “big plays” will involve Layne throwing the ball Dwyer’s way.
