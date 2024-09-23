For the first time in the 21st century, the No. 7 Lewis-Clark State baseball team enters a season without having participated in the Lewiston-hosted Avista NAIA World Series the year prior.

After back-to-back trips to the championship game in 2022 and 2023, the Warriors missed the tournament for the first time since 1998.

“I try not to think about it,” LC State coach Jake Taylor said at his season-preview news conference on Monday. “We’re just trying to be the best version of ourselves this year, of this team that we can.”

The Warriors open the season in Lake Myrtle, Fla., where they will compete in the East/West Challenge, with first pitch set for 11 a.m. Pacific on Thursday against Ave Maria (Fla.).

LC State has hosted the World Series continuously since 2000, with an automatic berth to the tournament until 2022.

The first two years of having to play their way into the tournament resulted in consecutive championship game trips for the Warriors, but 2024 saw them lose two straight in the opening round to end their season.

That doesn’t change the focus for a group featuring plenty of players who participated in one or both of the Warriors’ recent runner-up seasons.

“We’re Lewis-Clark State. We’re here to win a national championship,” senior outfielder Brandon Cabrera said. “We’re gonna do everything we can to make that happen.”

A tough schedule

The seventh-ranked Warriors start the season with six games in Florida, three of them against the preseason top 11 teams, including No. 1 Tennessee Wesleyan at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Taylor said he hopes the tough opening schedule gives his guys a sense of urgency and familiarity with some of the teams they may face in the postseason.

“When you go down there, it’s really either an eye opener or it’s like, ‘Okay, we’re really this good,’” left-handed pitcher Jantzen Lucas said. “It’s really good for our new guys to really experience the high-level pace of play.”

The Warriors return to Lewiston for their home opener versus Western Oregon at 1 p.m. Feb. 14 at Harris Field.

LC State will play 37 conference games with four additional games against CCC opponents not counting in the conference standings.

Old and new faces