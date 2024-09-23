League of Women Voters launches annual arts competition

The league has asked Whitman County’s youth to create pieces that highlight the legal, federal and cultural relationship between the U.S. and Native America. The work will celebrate Indigenous resilience, sovereignty and modern identity.

Artwork will be displayed at the Neill Public Library and the Whitman County Library that reflect on the history, culture and contributions of Native Americans.

Winners will receive a $50 gift card to spend at local businesses, and a copy of the League of Women Voters Washington civics textbook, “The State We’re In: Washington.” Multiple prizes are available for each grade group. Winners will be notified April 12.

More information is available at lwvpullman.org.