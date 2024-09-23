Sections
Local NewsOctober 8, 2024

League of Women Voters plan two candidate forums

League of Women Voters to host candidate forums for state government positions this month.

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation
story image illustation
Jenna Brozik
Jenna Brozik
story image illustation

PULLMAN — The League of Women Voters of Pullman and Whitman County will host candidate forums for state government positions this month.

The organization announced on its website that Washington state House District 9 Position 1 contestants will debate at the Neill Public Library in Pullman at 6 p.m. Friday. Incumbent Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, will face democratic challenger Patrick Miller in the forum.

Candidates for Whitman County Superior Court Judge Position 1 will debate at the Pullman library at 6 p.m. Oct. 17. Pullman attorneys Jenna Brozik and Roger Sandberg will face off in the forum.

Both meetings will also be available via Zoom; a link will be posted on the group’s website at lwvpullman.org closer to the event. A recording will also be available on the LWVPullman YouTube channel.

