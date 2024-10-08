Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsOctober 8, 2024

League of Women Voters plan two candidate forums

League of Women Voters to host candidate forums for state government positions this month.

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation
story image illustation
Jenna Brozik
Jenna Brozik
story image illustation

PULLMAN — The League of Women Voters of Pullman and Whitman County will host candidate forums for state government positions this month.

The organization announced on its website that Washington state House District 9 Position 1 contestants will debate at the Neill Public Library in Pullman at 6 p.m. Friday. Incumbent Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, will face democratic challenger Patrick Miller in the forum.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Candidates for Whitman County Superior Court Judge Position 1 will debate at the Pullman library at 6 p.m. Oct. 17. Pullman attorneys Jenna Brozik and Roger Sandberg will face off in the forum.

Both meetings will also be available via Zoom; a link will be posted on the group’s website at lwvpullman.org closer to the event. A recording will also be available on the LWVPullman YouTube channel.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 8
Man dies in wreck in rural Idaho County
Local NewsOct. 8
Tall box truck crashes into WSU skywalk
Local NewsOct. 8
Tribe ‘refuses to tolerate’ Foreman remark
Local NewsOct. 8
Pullman hospital welcomes new physician
Related
Moscow council approves annexation for business park
Local NewsOct. 8
Moscow council approves annexation for business park
Nez Perce Tribe 'refuses to tolerate' Foreman's statement
Local NewsOct. 8
Nez Perce Tribe 'refuses to tolerate' Foreman's statement
Tall box truck crashes into WSU skywalk
Local NewsOct. 7
Tall box truck crashes into WSU skywalk
Wallen Fire near Moscow now 100% contained, according to state agency
Local NewsOct. 7
Wallen Fire near Moscow now 100% contained, according to state agency
Gorgeous autumn weather expected in Inland Northwest this week
Local NewsOct. 7
Gorgeous autumn weather expected in Inland Northwest this week
Man dies in single-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon in rural Idaho County
Local NewsOct. 6
Man dies in single-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon in rural Idaho County
Idaho leaders want feds to answer their water question
Local NewsOct. 6
Idaho leaders want feds to answer their water question
Hurdles of home-buying
Local NewsOct. 6
Hurdles of home-buying
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy