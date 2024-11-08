Legislative leaders pick new head of watchdog office

BOISE — Idaho’s state government watchdog office officially has a new director.

The Legislative Council on Thursday unanimously approved Ryan Langrill, who’s been with the office for 10 years and was serving as interim director since July, as the new head of the Office of Performance Evaluations (OPE). The office does in-depth analyses of the effectiveness of government programs and makes policy recommendations to legislators.

Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, spoke about the selection process, which included a national search. Wintrow and Rep. Doug Pickett, R-Oakley are co-chairpersons of the committee that oversees OPE, the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee.

“It was a really good process, very professional, great candidates, and I think we acknowledge the experience and groundedness of our current candidate, and really felt confident in him taking over the reins,” Wintrow said at the meeting Thursday.

Langrill succeeds Rakesh Mohan, who headed the office for more than 20 years before retiring at the end of June.

Mohan attended Thursday’s meeting and told reporters he was thrilled at Langrill’s selection.