Legislature looks to study involuntary commitment

BOISE — A resolution that would establish a committee to study involuntary commitment in Idaho has been introduced to the House.

On Monday, House Health and Welfare committee members heard a resolution to create a committee to study Idaho laws on involuntary commitment for persons unable to take care of themselves.

Involuntary commitment refers to the legal process of being admitted for treatment against a patient’s wishes. This can be done for several reasons, including serious developmental disabilities and mental illness.

Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, presented the resolution “on behalf of several prosecuting attorneys” in Idaho, who have encountered challenges surrounding Idaho’s legal code surrounding involuntary commitments.

“They have asked me if we could set up an interim committee to study all of the different areas and try to bring them all together and make this a smoother, simpler process,” McCann said. “It is very confusing for folks … there’s a lack of coordinated objectives for the custody, care and treatment of folks with mental illnesses.”