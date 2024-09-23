Letter of Thanks

The Lewiston-Clarkston Lions Club thanks these local businesses. For many years these businesses have saved used glasses for our Lewiston-Clarkston Lions Club: St. Vincent de Paul in Clarkston, Walmart, Shopko Optical, Lifetime Eye Care, Goodwill, Clearview Eye Clinic, Dr. Dunn, Rosauers, Eye Care Specialists and Albertsons.

With their help, our club has collected thousands of pairs of used glasses. These glasses are sent to the Lions Northwest Recycling Center in Olympia. There they will be inspected several times, cleaned and those chosen will be boxed for future distribution where needed. Please remember these locations when you have used glasses for disposal.

Our club also helps members of the community with eye exams and glasses. Applications are available at the Asotin County Library in Clarkston, the Lewiston City Library and Shopko Optical in Lewiston.