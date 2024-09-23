Letter of Thanks

The outpouring of support and concern for our welfare in the wake of the death of our son Spencer overwhelms and comforts us every day. Our hearts are fuller than our words can express.

Our house is constantly filled by the prayers of family and friends, along with tabletops laden with flowers.

The evolving fullness of Spencer’s engineering talents seemed to have no end, but cease it did, robbed by a disease the complexity of which the best neurologists in the world are in vain still trying to understand.

There may be no English word to describe a parent who loses a child, but those of us who share this special despair know it to be all too unique and longlasting.