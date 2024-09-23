Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
The ScoopNovember 30, 2024

Letter of Thanks

Anonymous Author

The outpouring of support and concern for our welfare in the wake of the death of our son Spencer overwhelms and comforts us every day. Our hearts are fuller than our words can express.

Our house is constantly filled by the prayers of family and friends, along with tabletops laden with flowers.

The evolving fullness of Spencer’s engineering talents seemed to have no end, but cease it did, robbed by a disease the complexity of which the best neurologists in the world are in vain still trying to understand.

There may be no English word to describe a parent who loses a child, but those of us who share this special despair know it to be all too unique and longlasting.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“Soothed and sustained by an unflattering trust,” we will grieve with hope, bouyed by scriptural truth and you who have shown us compassion and deep affection both in word and deed.

Thank you all for the genuineness and longevity of your compassion.

Shann and Steven Branting

Lewiston

The Tribune publishes letters of thanks in the Sunday A.M. section on a space-available basis. They are limited to 200 words and deadline is 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Related
The ScoopNov. 30
Northwest Bestsellers
The ScoopNov. 30
Christmas Wish List for Seniors
The ScoopNov. 30
Club Notes
The ScoopNov. 30
40 Years Ago
Related
The ScoopNov. 30
Honor Roll
The ScoopNov. 30
60 Years Ago
The ScoopNov. 30
Senior Calendar
Reconsidering how best to deal with those feral cat colonies
The ScoopNov. 30
Reconsidering how best to deal with those feral cat colonies
PHOTOS: Behind the camera: astrophotography
The ScoopNov. 30
PHOTOS: Behind the camera: astrophotography
Top Ten
The ScoopNov. 23
Top Ten
Serviceberry, an underused native tree, helps wildlife and is worth planting
The ScoopNov. 23
Serviceberry, an underused native tree, helps wildlife and is worth planting
PHOTOS: A child’s rite of fall
The ScoopNov. 23
PHOTOS: A child’s rite of fall
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy