The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation announced recently it has awarded 14 grants totaling almost $700,000 to improve health and wellness.

The foundation serves north central Idaho, southeastern Washington and Wallowa County in Oregon. It was established in 2017 by former Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden as part of the sale of St. Joseph Medical Center, a not-for-profit, to RCCH Healthcare Partners, a for-profit business.

A list of recipients, amounts and purposes for the money follows:

LC Valley Youth Resource Center, Lewiston, $85,000 for drop-in and overnight programs.

Community Health Association of Spokane doing business as CHAS, $45,000 for patient assistance program in Moscow, Lewiston and Clarkston.

Garfield County Hospital District, Pomeroy, $80,000 for patient imaging project.

Snake River Community Clinic, Lewiston, $73,240 for operations and outreach.

Clearwater Valley Health doing business as Kootenai Health Foundation, $35,632 for sexual assault nurse examiner.