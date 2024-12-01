Sections
BusinessDecember 1, 2024

Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation awards nearly $700,000 in grants

Elaine Williams

The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation announced recently it has awarded 14 grants totaling almost $700,000 to improve health and wellness.

The foundation serves north central Idaho, southeastern Washington and Wallowa County in Oregon. It was established in 2017 by former Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden as part of the sale of St. Joseph Medical Center, a not-for-profit, to RCCH Healthcare Partners, a for-profit business.

A list of recipients, amounts and purposes for the money follows:

LC Valley Youth Resource Center, Lewiston, $85,000 for drop-in and overnight programs.

Community Health Association of Spokane doing business as CHAS, $45,000 for patient assistance program in Moscow, Lewiston and Clarkston.

Garfield County Hospital District, Pomeroy, $80,000 for patient imaging project.

Snake River Community Clinic, Lewiston, $73,240 for operations and outreach.

Clearwater Valley Health doing business as Kootenai Health Foundation, $35,632 for sexual assault nurse examiner.

Syringa Hospital Foundation, Grangeville, $43,188 for newborn care center equipment modernization.

St. Vincent de Paul Society, Moscow Conference of St. Francis of Assisi, Moscow, $50,000, emergency housing, medical care and utilities fund Latah County.

Lewis Clark District Council of St. Vincent de Paul, $50,000, help for Lewiston-Clarkston Valley families.

St. Mary’s Health and Clearwater Valley Health doing business as Kootenai Health Foundation, Orofino, $32,057, advanced medical training and simulation training.

Suicide Prevention of the Inland Northwest, Lewiston, $60,000.

Ridge Runner Volunteer Fire Department, Kooskia, $10,000, operating funds.

Gina Quesenberry Foundation, Lewiston, $20,000, applicant support and advocacy enhancement program.

Lewis-Clark State College Foundation, Lewiston, $65,000, clinical resource center and skills lab.

The Idaho Foodbank, Lewiston, $50,000, mobile pantry.

