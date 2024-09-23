Lewiston Council votes to bring in Wright

A political newcomer who works in problem management at Cambia Health Solutions, the parent company of Regence, will fill a vacant seat on Lewiston’s City Council.

Matthew Wright was selected for a position previously held by Hannah Liedkie at a Monday city council work session. He will take office at the council’s meeting next Monday.

Councilors Kathy Schroeder, Kassee Forsmann, and Jessica Klein voted for Wright while Council President Jim Kleeburg cast a vote against him.

Liedkie resigned from her council seat after she won a spot on the Nez Perce County Commission. She ran unopposed in November for the position. Her last city council meeting was Dec. 23. Councilor John Spickelmire was absent Monday.

Wright was one of three applicants nominated by Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson from a field of 10. The other nominees were Mike Lorenz, a building contractor, and Douglas Wilson, owner of K&K Consultants Home Inspections.

The council split 2-2 on Lorenz, who won the backing of Kleeburg and Forsmann. The council didn’t vote on Wilson after Wright won the support of the majority of the council.

Some of the important issues facing the city are its water infrastructure and commercial passenger air service, Wright said after the meeting.

He doesn’t have positions on those issues, but will address them using skills he has developed in his career such as analyzing data, said Wright, a graduate of Culdesac High School.

He will reach decisions based on the data and citizen comments as well as what’s best for the city and its citizens, Wright said.

Others who sought the position were Maureen Anderson, Bob Blakey, Alan Brown Jr., David Dreadfulwater, Linda Glines, Gabe Iacoboni and Emily Wolf.