AREA ROUNDUP: Hounds swim past Bantams

The host Pullman Greyhounds dominated Clarkston in a 2A Greater Spokane League dual swimming meet Thursday, winning by the score of 136-74.

Pullman took all three relays and five of the individual events, while the Bantams won three events and placed in the top three nine times.

Pullman’s Bree Myers placed first in the 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke, while Clarkston’s Makayla Dougherty topped the 100 and 50 freestyle events.

Clarkston’s Myra Boreson swam a personal-best 6 minutes, and 53.71 seconds in the 500 Freestyle, placing first.

RELAYS

200 medley — 1. Pullman (Lucy Sandberg, Hazel Edge, Donolo Kiara, Bree Myers), 2:01.38.

200 medley — 1. Pullman (Kiara Donolo, Edge, Keira Frichette, Maile Sandberg), 1:56.89.

400 medley — 1. Pullman (Frichette, Abby Wu, Sandberg, Myers), 4:27.32.

INDIVIDUALS

200 freestyle — 1. Frichette, Pul, 2:19.86; 2. Myra Borenson, Clk, 2:32.33; 3. Jolene Clark, Pul, 2:32.62.

200 IM — 1. Edge, Pul, 2:25.25, 2. Donolo, Pul, 2:33.23, 3. Hallie Mackleit, Clk, 2:33.52.

50 freestyle — 1. Makayla Dougherty, Clk, 26.97, 2. Addilyn Williams, Clk, 29.11; 3. Abby Wu, Pul, 29.17.

100 butterfly — 1. Myers, Pul, 1:05.87, 2. Lucy Sandberg, Pul, 1:13.64; 3. Mia Sexton, Clk, 1:25.83.

100 freestyle — 1. Dougherty, Clk, 1:00.78; 2. Frichette, Pul, 1:05.06; 3. M. Sandberg, Pul, 1:06.28.

500 freestyle — 1. Myra Boreson, Clk, 6:53.71; 2. Sexton, Clk, 7:18.52; 3. Jillian Ledgerwood, Clk, 7:43.34.

100 backstroke — 1. Myers, Pul, 1:05.74; 2. Wu, Pul, 1:08.47; 3. Jane Park, Pul, 1:18.48.

100 backstroke — 1. Edge, Pul, 1:14.73; 2. Donolo, Pul, 1:18.18; 3. Mackleit, Clk, 1:18.82.

BOYS SOCCER

Coeur d'Alene 5, Moscow 1

COEUR D’ALENE — Jonas Mordhorst put the ball right in the center of the goal off an assist from Yazid Saad to give Moscow an early lead, but the visiting Bears gave up five unanswered goals from there on out in a 5-1 road defeat to Coeur d’Alene in boys' soccer action Thursday.

Goalkeeper Wyatt Thornycroft had eight saves for the Bears (3-8), who “got some good minutes out of our subs, as we were shorthanded,” according to coach Caleb Brooks.

Complete statistics were not available.

Moscow 1 0—1

Coeur d’Alene 2 3—5

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Bengals best Bears on senior night

LEWISTON — In a senior night match at Lewiston, the Bengals posted a 25-13, 26-24, 25-17 Inland Empire League win over Moscow.

Addy McKarcher, Jordynn Albright, Hannah Huffman, Anna Ready, Kara Stanger, Brooke Bernal and Sophie Canner were honored as they took to the court for their final regular-season home match with the Bengals (16-3, 3-1). The seniors combined for 36 kills and 26 digs to help their team defeat the Bears (5-8, 2-6) for a second time this season and claim an 11th consecutive overall victory.

“We had a great turnout from students and fans, which helped keep the energy and excitement high,” Lewiston coach Halle White said.

Genesee sweeps Potlatch

GENESEE — The Genesee Bulldogs swept the Potlatch Loggers in a nonleague match by set scores of 25-20, 25-16, 25-16.

Makayla Herman paced the Bulldogs (10-4) with 14 kills, Kendra Meyer dished out 30 assists and Sydney Banks sought out 20 digs.

Genesee coach Pete Crowley said his Bulldogs were a near-perfect 72-of-73 from the service line in getting the win against Potlatch (13-4).

JV — Potlatch def. Genesee.

Trojans conquer Pirates

COTTONWOOD — The first set hung in the balance for an extended span, but in the end the visiting Trojans continued their unbeaten march through the 2A Whitepine League with a straight-sets win over Prairie of Cottonwood.

The set scores were 31-29, 25-20 and 25-16 in favor of Troy (18-0, 13-0), which fought off set points for the Pirates (10-6, 7-4) before clinching the opener.

Tessa Stoner (10 kills) and Ashlyn Strunk (17-for-18 serving, five aces) were among the leaders in the victorious Trojan effort.