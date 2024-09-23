Lewiston’s ‘Golden Boy’ returns to MMA

Long known as the valley’s “Golden Boy” of mixed martial arts, Austin Arnett has spent some time away from the spotlight.

The 33-year-old from Lewiston will be contesting his first professional fight in over two years when he faces Solo “The I.R.S. Man” Hatley Jr. in a 155-pound cage match to cap off a program presented by Front Street Fights beginning today at 6 p.m. Pacific in Boise’s Idaho Central Arena.

The undercard will feature another Lewiston-based fighter in Mark “Marky Mark” Coates (11-10), who takes on Thomas Prestriedge of Utah. The entire fight card is set to be broadcast live on the YouTube channel @FrontStreetFights.

In this corner

Arnett brings a professional record of 18-7 (7 KOs) to today’s bout. His career was at its height when he went on a 12-fight winning streak from 2014-17, but hit a slump thereafter with five losses in six outings over a two-and-a-half-year span. He bounced back with a pair of wins — the most recent coming via rear chokehold in the fourth round over Nathan Stolen for the Front Street Fights lightweight title on Aug. 6, 2022.

“I think it was one of my better performances,” Arnett said. “I feel like I kind of dominated the whole fight.”

Stylistically, Arnett described himself as “definitely a striker” in the ring.

“I like to keep it on the feet,” he said. “I like to go for the knockouts. I prefer to stay on the feet striking, and I want to knock people out. If the fight does go to the ground or I feel like he has a weakness there I want to take advantage of, I feel great in that area of the sport as well.”

In the opposite corner, the 28-year-old Hatley holds a 12-8-1 professional ledger. Based out of Little Rock, Ark., he is stoutly built at 5-foot-6 in contrast to Arnett’s rangy 6-foot frame. He last competed in a draw against Zach “The Ripper” DiSabatino on Sept. 14.