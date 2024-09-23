Libey reflects on nearly 50-year career in Whitman County

PULLMAN — Longtime Superior Court Judge Gary Libey is thankful for serving Whitman County nearly 50 years.

He shared his gratitude and reflected on a lengthy law career Thursday afternoon at Pullman’s Umpqua Bank. More than a dozen community members joined the listening circle hosted by the League of Women Voters of Pullman and Whitman County.

Libey will conclude his seven years on the bench after working this Friday. Pullman Attorney Roger Sandberg, who was elected in last November’s general election, will be taking on the role.

While Libey is eager to retire, the travel and golf will have to wait a bit longer — he will serve on one last case this month. He’s been appointed as judge pro tem for a two-week-long jury trial beginning Monday on a murder that occurred last March in Pullman.

Libey, 73, said he’s never lived more than a couple hours from home. Born in Spokane, he studied political science and history at Washington State University in Pullman in 1973. He graduated from the Gonzaga University School of Law in 1976.

He joked with the audience that he prepared 100 resumes, but got the first job he applied for as a litigator in Colfax. He had a private practice for 41 years before being appointed as Superior Court judge in 2017.

Libey said most crimes are influenced by some sort of substance or mental health issues. He said the prevalence of drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl have contributed to an increase in overdoses and criminal behavior in recent years.

Addiction has grave effects on the community. He shared being a victim of a crime last summer, when his golf cart and clubs were stolen during the Colfax Golf Course burglary in June.

Whitman County Sheriff’s deputies worked fast to locate the truck associated with the theft, and in a few days, his and two other carts appeared alongside a road in Colfax. It was later revealed two men with a long history of drug-related crimes were responsible for the burglary.