Libey reflects on nearly 50-year career in Whitman County

PULLMAN — Longtime Superior Court Judge Gary Libey is thankful for serving Whitman County nearly 50 years.
He shared his gratitude and reflected on a lengthy law career Thursday afternoon at Pullman’s Umpqua Bank. More than a dozen community members joined the listening circle hosted by the League of Women Voters of Pullman and Whitman County.
Libey will conclude his seven years on the bench after working this Friday. Pullman Attorney Roger Sandberg, who was elected in last November’s general election, will be taking on the role.
While Libey is eager to retire, the travel and golf will have to wait a bit longer — he will serve on one last case this month. He’s been appointed as judge pro tem for a two-week-long jury trial beginning Monday on a murder that occurred last March in Pullman.
Libey, 73, said he’s never lived more than a couple hours from home. Born in Spokane, he studied political science and history at Washington State University in Pullman in 1973. He graduated from the Gonzaga University School of Law in 1976.
He joked with the audience that he prepared 100 resumes, but got the first job he applied for as a litigator in Colfax. He had a private practice for 41 years before being appointed as Superior Court judge in 2017.
Libey said most crimes are influenced by some sort of substance or mental health issues. He said the prevalence of drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl have contributed to an increase in overdoses and criminal behavior in recent years.
Addiction has grave effects on the community. He shared being a victim of a crime last summer, when his golf cart and clubs were stolen during the Colfax Golf Course burglary in June.
Whitman County Sheriff’s deputies worked fast to locate the truck associated with the theft, and in a few days, his and two other carts appeared alongside a road in Colfax. It was later revealed two men with a long history of drug-related crimes were responsible for the burglary.
Libey was proud to say Whitman County has seen a decrease in juvenile criminal cases and child protective service calls over the years.
He said fewer people are attending drug court after the Washington State Supreme Court ruled in 2021 that drug possession law was unconstitutional because it lacked an element of intent. What followed was a Supreme Court declaration that all convictions dating back to 1965 were unconstitutional, vacating all judgments and refunding fines and interest incurred.
The decision prompted the Washington State Legislature to pass a law that reduced drug possession from a felony crime to a misdemeanor. He said this is different from possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver, which is a more serious charge.
One of Libey’s favorite cases he worked on was the Pac-12 Conference lawsuit. He granted a preliminary injunction establishing WSU and Oregon State University as the sole members of the Pac-12 Board of Governors, which placed the institutions in control of the conference’s assets.
The case that impacted him the most was one related to serial rape cases in Pullman 20 years ago. He said it took forensic scientists 18 years to identify the man responsible, whom he sentenced to life in prison.
Libey touched on endorsing Sandberg to become Whitman County’s next Superior Court judge. He said the position isn’t an entry-level one. He believes Sandberg has an abundance of experience in litigation, civil and criminal cases necessary for the role.
“It’s very demanding on multiple fronts,” he said. “You’ve got to have common sense, experience and commitment to working late hours.”
Libey and his wife, Trudy, plan to travel, golf and spend time with their five grandchildren in retirement. He’s excited to attend more WSU women’s soccer games to watch his eldest granddaughter, Elliotte Kortus, score.
“It’s been a pleasure serving Whitman County and being Superior Court judge,” he said. “We really live in a great community.”
