Friday, December 6
27°F /
Moscow, Idaho
Latest Stories
Local News
Northwest
Sports
Opinion
Obituaries
Newsletters
E-Edition
Photos
Submit
Sections
Latest
Arts & Entertainment
Business
Golden Times
Local News
Northwest
Outdoors
Religion
Sports
The Scoop
Wire
Photos
The Palouse
Announcements
Obituaries
Opinion
Stories
Special Editions
Classifieds
Jobs
Legal Notices
Make a Submission
Marketplace
Print Ads
Real Estate
The Dnews
About Us
Advertise With Us
Archives
Contact Us
Download Our App
E-Edition
Facebook
Inland360
Newsletters
Trib Shop
Twitter
Photos
December 6, 2024
Light Up the Season
Otto, right, 8, shows his Grinch toy to Grinch and his pup as they walk in the parade Thursday as part of the Light Up the Season event in downtown Moscow
Anonymous Author
Otto, right, 8, shows his Grinch toy to Grinch and his pup as they walk in the parade Thursday as part of the Light Up the Season event in downtown Moscow.
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
The crowd reacts as the tree is lit at the start of the Light Up the Season event Thursday in downtown Moscow.
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Members of the Moscow High School marching band make their way down Main Street for the Light Up the Season event Thursday in downtown Moscow.
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
The crowd collects candy as its handed out from the Humane Society of the Palouse float Thursday during the Light Up the Season event in downtown Moscow.
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A nativity scene by Moscow Seventh-day Adventist Church rolls down Main Street Thursday during the Light Up the Season event in downtown Moscow.
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
The Latah County Democrats play music and hand out candy Thursday as part of the Light Up the Season event in downtown Moscow.
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Those gathered for the Light Up the Season wave to floats as they parade down Main Street Thursday in Moscow.
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Kids move to claim candy thrown out by members of Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Thursday during the Light Up the Season parade in downtown Moscow.
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Santa waves from a horse-drawn carriage Thursday to close out the Light Up the Season parade in downtown Moscow.
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Jessica Seibly and daughter Leah, 6, throw candy as part of the Gritman Medical Center float Thursday at the Light Up the Season event in downtown Moscow.
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Members of Lightning Elite Cheer yell cheers as they make their way down Main Street Thursday as part of the Light Up the Season event in downtown Moscow.
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Daily headlines, straight to your inbox
Read it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
Sign Up
Related
Photos
Nov. 23
Some chorus with your coffee?
Photos
Nov. 21
Lunar leaves
Photos
Nov. 17
Football music
Photos
Nov. 13
In remembrance
Photos
Nov. 10
Appreciation for vets
Photos
Nov. 9
BIG PICTURE: Making a big splash
Photos
Nov. 2
BIG PICTURE: Falling into a vortex
Photos
Oct. 30
Dance of the macabre
Daily headlines, straight to your inbox
Read it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
Sign Up
The Daily News
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Trib Shop
Read the DNews
Download Our App
E-Edition
Latest News
Newsletters
Socials
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Sitemap
Terms
Privacy