PhotosDecember 6, 2024

Light Up the Season

Otto, right, 8, shows his Grinch toy to Grinch and his pup as they walk in the parade Thursday as part of the Light Up the Season event in downtown Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
The crowd reacts as the tree is lit at the start of the Light Up the Season event Thursday in downtown Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Members of the Moscow High School marching band make their way down Main Street for the Light Up the Season event Thursday in downtown Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
The crowd collects candy as its handed out from the Humane Society of the Palouse float Thursday during the Light Up the Season event in downtown Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A nativity scene by Moscow Seventh-day Adventist Church rolls down Main Street Thursday during the Light Up the Season event in downtown Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
The Latah County Democrats play music and hand out candy Thursday as part of the Light Up the Season event in downtown Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Those gathered for the Light Up the Season wave to floats as they parade down Main Street Thursday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Kids move to claim candy thrown out by members of Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Thursday during the Light Up the Season parade in downtown Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Santa waves from a horse-drawn carriage Thursday to close out the Light Up the Season parade in downtown Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Jessica Seibly and daughter Leah, 6, throw candy as part of the Gritman Medical Center float Thursday at the Light Up the Season event in downtown Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Members of Lightning Elite Cheer yell cheers as they make their way down Main Street Thursday as part of the Light Up the Season event in downtown Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

