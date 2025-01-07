Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
SportsJanuary 7, 2025

Lions secure No. 1 seed, cement NFL playoff field

Chiefs aim to be first team to win three straight Super Bowls, Broncos snap eight-year playoff droughtHawks’ offense was 28th in rushing in 2024

Associated Press
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio)
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio)AP Rey Del Rio
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)AP David Zalubowski
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) is brought down by New Orleans Saints safety Jordan Howden (31) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) is brought down by New Orleans Saints safety Jordan Howden (31) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)AP Jason Behnken
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) carries on a 27-yard run during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans SaintsSunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) carries on a 27-yard run during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans SaintsSunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)AP Chris O'Meara
Denver Broncos running back Audric Estime (23) scores past Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Denver Broncos running back Audric Estime (23) scores past Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)AP David Zalubowski

The road to the Super Bowl in the NFC will go through Motown.

The Detroit Lions secured a No. 1 seed with a 31-9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

Jahmyr Gibbs scored four touchdowns to help the Lions (15-2) clinch the NFC North, earn a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

The Vikings (14-3) missed an opportunity to overtake Detroit for the top spot and ended up with the fifth seed. They’ll play on the road against the No. 4 seed Los Angeles Rams (10-7) next Monday night.

The Denver Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers captured the NFL’s final two playoff spots earlier in the day in Week 18.

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix led the Broncos to a 38-0 victory over Kansas City’s backups, sending Denver to the postseason for the first time since Peyton Manning helped the team win the Super Bowl following the 2015 season.

The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South with a 27-19 comeback victory over New Orleans and earned the No. 3 seed when the Los Angeles Rams lost to Seattle 30-25.

Tampa Bay (10-7) will host Washington (12-5) in the wild-card round next Sunday night.

The Broncos (10-7) got the seventh seed and will visit Buffalo (13-4) in the first game on Sunday.

Denver’s victory eliminated Cincinnati and Miami, which lost to the Jets.

Green Bay, which lost 24-22 to Chicago, will be the seventh seed and visits No. 2 seed Philadelphia on Sunday in the middle game of a playoff tripleheader. The Eagles (14-3) beat the Packers (11-6) in the season opener, 34-29, in Brazil.

The Commanders beat Dallas 23-19 behind backup quarterback Marcus Mariota’s two touchdown passes. Washington opened the season with a loss in Tampa Bay, but rookie QB Jayden Daniels has come a long way since Week 1.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The AFC’s playoff picture became more clear on Saturday when the Baltimore Ravens beat Cleveland to clinch the North and the No. 3 seed. The Chiefs (15-2) already locked up a first-round bye, the Bills are the No. 2 seed and the Houston Texans are No. 4.

The Los Angeles Chargers beat Las Vegas to get the No. 5 seed. The Chargers (10-7) will play at Houston (10-7) in the first wild-card game on Saturday afternoon. The Ravens (12-5) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7), who lost the final four games of the regular season to drop to the No. 6 seed, on Saturday night. The division rivals split the season series.

NFL Playoff Glance

Wild-card Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 11

L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1:30 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 5 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Jan. 12

Denver at Buffalo, 10 a.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m. (FOX)

Washington at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Jan. 13

Minnesota at L.A. Rams, 5 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Related
SportsJan. 7
Judge rules WSU justified in firing Rolovich
SportsJan. 7
360 Gymnastics of Clarkston to host 15th annual Winter Spiri...
SportsJan. 7
Seahawks fire offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb
SportsJan. 7
North Dakota State beats Montana State, wins 10th FCS title
Related
Cougars use 23-1 run to beat USF; remain undefeated in WCC
SportsJan. 5
Cougars use 23-1 run to beat USF; remain undefeated in WCC
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Cougars conquer Beavers, sit at second in WCC women’s basketball
SportsJan. 5
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Cougars conquer Beavers, sit at second in WCC women’s basketball
PREP ROUNDUP: Bears bring down Bengals in Avista tourney third-place girls game
SportsJan. 5
PREP ROUNDUP: Bears bring down Bengals in Avista tourney third-place girls game
Bears bow to Badgers in hard-fought Avista semifinal
SportsJan. 4
Bears bow to Badgers in hard-fought Avista semifinal
WSU hiring former SDSU defensive coordinator Bobbit as new DC
SportsJan. 4
WSU hiring former SDSU defensive coordinator Bobbit as new DC
AREA ROUNDUP: Moscow girls top Pendleton in Avista Holiday Tournament game
SportsJan. 4
AREA ROUNDUP: Moscow girls top Pendleton in Avista Holiday Tournament game
Clarkston cruises to Avista Holiday Tournament semifinal win over Colfax
SportsJan. 4
Clarkston cruises to Avista Holiday Tournament semifinal win over Colfax
Vandals beat Bobcats to give Pribble 100th win
SportsJan. 4
Vandals beat Bobcats to give Pribble 100th win
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy