Gov. Brad Little signed an executive order Thursday that calls on Idaho education leaders to restrict cellphones in schools by the end of this school year. Those that do will receive a one-time, $5,000 grant.

He partnered with state superintendent Debbie Critchfield on the order, dubbed the “Phone Free Learning Act.”

“When kids are more concerned about what’s happening on their cell phones than what they are learning in class, we need to respond,” Little said in a news release. “Cellphones, and social media in particular, present negative effects on young Idahoans’ mental health and learning environments.”

Restricting cellphones will give students “the break they need so they can focus their full attention on what they’re at school to do — learn,” Critchfield said in the news release. “Thoughtful policies implemented well will support parents, schools and communities in setting their students up for academic success.”

The announcement comes amid a trend of cellphone bans and restrictions in schools both nationally and in Idaho.

Addilyn Lewis is a student in the West Ada School District, which adopted a cellphone restriction policy earlier this year. She attended the executive order signing ceremony and expressed support for the measure.