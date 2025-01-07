Little: ‘Keeping Promises’ at center of 2025 session

BOISE — School choice, an investment in the state’s natural resources and expanded efforts to address the state’s housing needs were some of the key issues highlighted in Monday’s opening of the legislative session.

In his Monday State of the State address, Idaho Gov. Brad Little revealed what he called the “Keeping Promises” campaign, highlighting key areas of investment throughout the state that would be pursued in the coming session — all of which Little said would come without raising taxes in the state.

A total of $100 million in tax relief has been proposed for Idahoans for the FY 2026 budget, bringing the governor’s cumulative tax cuts to $4.7 million since he took office in 2019.

“We delivered property tax cuts and a new lower flat income tax,” Little said. “We increased the grocery tax rebate, and we stand ready to implement President Trump’s promised tax cuts.”

An elimination of sales tax on groceries in Idaho is expected to be a topic of discussion once again. Little previously said he would support a repeal of the tax “within certain parameters,” though what constitutes groceries would need to be defined, he said.

Beyond continued tax cuts, Little’s priorities heading into the 2025 legislative session and return of President Donald Trump to the White House include expanded investment in school choice initiatives and public schools, restorative investments in the state’s natural resources, and regulatory changes to address Idaho’s housing needs.

EDUCATION

The state’s public schools will continue to be the “first and foremost” priority in the area of education, Little said, but expressed openness to allowing funds to go to private education. For the coming fiscal year, Little has proposed more than $150 million going toward public schools, $50 million of which will be dedicated to funding for rural school facilities, mental health services and for accountability in literacy outcomes, according to budget documentation.

The governor is also recommending a 5% merit-based raise for state education staff, $83 million of which will be dedicated to teachers, administrators and “classified staff.” The remaining $28 million will be dedicated to funding teacher health insurance, budget documentation said.

Little highlighted an increasing demand for public charter schools in the state, and he set $50 million to fund private “school choice” initiatives. The Idaho Legislature has previously been divided on school choice proposals that would have state funds dedicated toward private tuition and homeschooling. Little has previously opposed efforts to allow existing public programs to go toward private education, but he said Monday he would support investment in private tuition or homeschooling so long as it is done in a way that doesn’t “take away funds from public schools.”

Little said the he would only consider a school choice proposal if it meets the same standards of public schools “while prioritizing families that need it the most.”

NATURAL RESOURCES

Coming off a historically dry year that was met with an abundance of wildfires, addressing fire prevention and the state’s water needs will be another central focus.

In response to what was witnessed in Idaho’s past fire season — when hundreds of thousands of acres of wilderness burned — Little would like to see continued investment into the state’s fire suppression account. He said $1 million in “bonuses to hire and retain wildland firefighters,” as well as collaboration with the Trump administration regarding how wildfires are managed by the government will be pursued in the coming term.

The FY 2026 budget proposes an additional $100 million to be dedicated toward fire management — $60 million of which will be allocated to replenishing the Fire Suppression Deficiency Fund, which was depleted during the historic 2024 fire season. The remaining $40 million is an ongoing expenditure for the “five-year average of fire suppression expenditures” that is meant to suppress fires early before they pose threats to agriculture, livestock and homes, according to budget documents.

In his address, Little noted that Idaho has seen a continued decline in its aquifer water, which helps aid the state’s agriculture needs. To boost this industry, $30 million has been proposed to support water infrastructure projects, several of which are in the East Snake River Plain, that facilitates irrigation in south Idaho for much of the state’s agriculture.