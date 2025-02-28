Little signs school choice tax credit bill

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Thursday signed House Bill 93 — a $50 million tax credit that can go toward educational expenses, including private school tuition.

This is the first time in state history that state funds will be able to go toward private and religious K-12 education.

“With the passage of the $50 million Parental Choice Tax Credit program, Idaho boasts even more abundant schooling options for Idaho students and families,” Little said in an emailed statement. “Combined with the continuation of Idaho’s astoundingly successful Launch program, Idaho has become the first state to offer education freedom from kindergarten through career.”

The bill, sponsored by Idaho Falls Republican Rep. Wendy Horman and Meridian Republican Majority Leader Sen. Lori Den Hartog, makes up to $5,000 available per student, which can be paid in advance to families making 300% of the federal poverty level and below. Families with students with a disability can receive up to $7,500 for those students.

The income poverty level for a four-person household is $32,150, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services — 300% of that is $96,450.

The first year, families at or below the 300% of federal poverty guidelines would receive priority. After that, families that had previously received the credit would get priority.

HB 93 passed narrowly out of committee, advanced out of the House in a 42-28 vote and passed the Senate 20-15. The bill has faced strong opposition from public school advocates, who argue that Idaho is not meeting its constitutional obligation to fully fund public education, and shouldn’t be looking to also put funding toward a different system of education.

Idaho Education Association President Layne McInelly said in an emailed statement Thursday that signing the bill is “a huge mistake.”

“House Bill 93 is just the beginning,” McInelly said. “Voucher proponents — eager to help out-of-state billionaires plunder Idaho’s public school budget — are already planning how to exploit and expand this program during 2026’s legislative session. Each year, they will try to siphon more and more tax dollars away from public schools as a gift to private and religious schools and their patrons.”

McInelly cited several other states’ programs, which have grown in cost since their implementation.

For example, when Arizona created its educational savings account (ESA) program, it had eligibility restrictions and had about 12,000 participants — at the end of 2024 it had about 83,000 recipients. Wyoming last year enacted a school choice bill with income limitations on eligibility, and this year is considering a bill to remove those limitations, Cowboy State Daily reported.

Supporters argued that parents should have some assistance to educate their children differently if they decide the public system isn’t working. They said those parents are paying taxes and should therefore be able to receive some of the taxpayer funds to educate their child as they see fit.

“The Idaho Parental Choice Tax Credit not only alleviates the tax burden on Idaho families, but also ensures that all students, including those with special needs, have access to the resources that will best support them,” Den Hartog said in an emailed statement. “We believe that parents should have the freedom to choose the best educational path for their individual children. This is a victory for parental rights and the future of education in Idaho.”