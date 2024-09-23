Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsJanuary 14, 2025

Little takes State of the State on the road

Idaho governor visits Lewiston to discuss his top priorities for the 2025 session

Eric Barker
Governor Brad Little talks to media about his 2025 keeping promises plan and legislative priorities during a visit to Lewiston Monday at the Lewiston City Library.
Governor Brad Little talks to media about his 2025 keeping promises plan and legislative priorities during a visit to Lewiston Monday at the Lewiston City Library.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Idaho Gov. Brad Little named funding for education and tax relief his top priorities for the 2025 legislative session that kicked off last week.

The two-term executive made a brief stop Monday in Lewiston, where he repeated many of the goals from his now week-old State of the State address and touted his record over the past seven years.

“No. 1 for me is, has been, and always will be public education and education in general,” he said. “We’ve increased education funding by 80% since I got this job. And of course, the big part of that was teacher pay and teacher benefits, which is very important to Lewiston because you’re competing with Clarkston right across the river.”

This year he is seeking $150 million to fund public education but also wants an additional $50 million for school choice — public assistance for private school and home school students.

“I did emphasize strongly in my State of the State that we want that to be accountable and transparent, and that’s what we’re currently negotiating on right now with the legislative sponsors of that legislation, and I’m confident we’ll get there.”

He expects a school choice bill will include standards for curriculum and testing, perhaps have means testing, mechanisms that make the funding transparent to taxpayers. He said it could be delivered through a tax credit, which would give the Idaho Tax Commission oversight.

“I want people to be comfortable that if we’re going to take your state money and give it into a choice area, that that is really going to educate Idaho kids,” he said.

Little also hopes to win funding to add capacity to Idaho Launch, which offers up to $8,000 to high school seniors to pursue higher education degrees, including career technical education, in in-demand fields.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“We’re going to increase capacity, whether it be in construction, plumbing, electricians, auto technicians, welders — a lot of the things that they do right out here at the (Lewiston) High School in conjunction with (Lewis-Clark State College) right now.”

Idaho has reduced taxes by $4.6 billion during Little’s time in office and he wants to add another $100 million in tax relief. It is not clear how that will be shaped.

“The legislature was not in total agreement on what they wanted to do, so I just said, here’s $100 million we’ll work with you to see how that comes out.”

Little wants to replenish the state’s wildfire account. It once had $60 million but now is down to $10 million.

“I want to fill that, propose to fill that bucket back up and then put ongoing money there so that we can plan wisely,” he said. “Plan for fire investments. Whether it’s fire crews, whether it’s fire equipment, whether it’s inventory, whether it’s contracting with aircraft, whatever it be.”

Along with other Republican governors, Little attended a gathering at President-elect Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club resort in Florida last week and said he shared Idaho’s experience with cutting regulations, one of the aims of the incoming administration.

“Idaho was DOGE before DOGE was cool,” he said, referring to Trump’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency — an advisory committee headed by billionaires Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

“We talked about some of these things at a very high level. I’m excited for the new administration. I’m excited for the new Legislature to continue to do the good work that’s represented on these boards here, to make Idaho a great place going forward.”

Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com.

Related
Local NewsJan. 14
City discusses Moscow’s Sixth and Jackson corner
Local NewsJan. 14
Finance committee hears health department changes
Local NewsJan. 14
Supreme Court declines to issue stay in case involving Eggle...
Local NewsJan. 14
Retiring Washington state legislator, WSU alum appointed to ...
Related
PRH board president resigns
Local NewsJan. 14
PRH board president resigns
UPDATE AT 12:56 P.M.: Power restored to Potlatch-Palouse area
Local NewsJan. 13
UPDATE AT 12:56 P.M.: Power restored to Potlatch-Palouse area
Los Angeles wildfire death toll surges to 24 as firefighters brace for more fierce winds
Local NewsJan. 13
Los Angeles wildfire death toll surges to 24 as firefighters brace for more fierce winds
New jail nearing its debut
Local NewsJan. 12
New jail nearing its debut
What to expect from the 2025 Washington Legislature
Local NewsJan. 12
What to expect from the 2025 Washington Legislature
Consider changes to washer and dryer to save water, energy
Local NewsJan. 11
Consider changes to washer and dryer to save water, energy
Anna Nofsinger appointed as newest PRH commissioner
Local NewsJan. 11
Anna Nofsinger appointed as newest PRH commissioner
Stay granted in Eggleston free speech medical case
Local NewsJan. 11
Stay granted in Eggleston free speech medical case
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy