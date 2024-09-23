Little takes State of the State on the road

Idaho Gov. Brad Little named funding for education and tax relief his top priorities for the 2025 legislative session that kicked off last week.

The two-term executive made a brief stop Monday in Lewiston, where he repeated many of the goals from his now week-old State of the State address and touted his record over the past seven years.

“No. 1 for me is, has been, and always will be public education and education in general,” he said. “We’ve increased education funding by 80% since I got this job. And of course, the big part of that was teacher pay and teacher benefits, which is very important to Lewiston because you’re competing with Clarkston right across the river.”

This year he is seeking $150 million to fund public education but also wants an additional $50 million for school choice — public assistance for private school and home school students.

“I did emphasize strongly in my State of the State that we want that to be accountable and transparent, and that’s what we’re currently negotiating on right now with the legislative sponsors of that legislation, and I’m confident we’ll get there.”

He expects a school choice bill will include standards for curriculum and testing, perhaps have means testing, mechanisms that make the funding transparent to taxpayers. He said it could be delivered through a tax credit, which would give the Idaho Tax Commission oversight.

“I want people to be comfortable that if we’re going to take your state money and give it into a choice area, that that is really going to educate Idaho kids,” he said.

Little also hopes to win funding to add capacity to Idaho Launch, which offers up to $8,000 to high school seniors to pursue higher education degrees, including career technical education, in in-demand fields.