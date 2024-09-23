Saturday, February 15
February 15, 2025
PHOTOS: Little vehicles, big world
Toys leave the safety of the storage box to tackle some everyday sites around town
A truck sits on a cliffside amid the snow after some off roading Wednesday in Lewiston.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile ventured a where it probably shouldn’t and was picked up by giants looking for a tasty snack Wednesday at Brackenbury Square in Lewiston.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A broken down vehicle receives some help from a toe after losing not one but both wheels Wednesday in downtown Lewiston.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A McDonald’s delivery truck brings a fresh supply of Big Macs to the Lewiston McDonald’s on Wednesday.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A train sits among the tracks a bit too large for it Wednesday in Lewiston.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A cement truck works the day away in a quarry of gravel Thursday in Clarkston.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A tractor is seen against a backdrop of snow covered hills Wednesday in Lewiston.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
