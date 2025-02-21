Little’s office taking input on school choice bill

BOISE — The first-ever Idaho school choice bill that would allow state funds to go toward private schools is awaiting a signature from Gov. Brad Little.

On Wednesday the Senate narrowly approved House Bill 93 — which provides $50 million for a tax credit that may go toward private school tuition, “microschools” and some other educational expenses. On Thursday, the main phone number for Little’s office, (208) 334-2100, included an option to submit feedback on whether he should veto the bill.

The automated message asks if the caller is calling about HB 93, and if so, the message states the governor’s office is accepting calls from Idaho residents and only one call per resident, with the option to press 1 to ask him to sign the bill and press 2 to veto it.

Some calls to the number resulted in a message that there were “system problems,” and did not go through.

Little in previous years opposed attempts to allow state funds to go toward private schooling, but this year, Little indicated in his State of the State address that he would support a school choice bill if it was “fair, responsible, transparent and accountable.”

“It must prioritize the families that need it most and it must not take funds away from public schools,” Little said in his address.

He has not specified what would meet those criteria, but he recommended $50 million in his proposed budget for school choice.