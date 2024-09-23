Sections
The Palouse
The Dnews
Local NewsNovember 19, 2024

Local hospital hosting annual Grant Award Celebration today

It will host the annual nonprofit night at 6 p.m. today at the Washington State University Lewis Alumni Center.

Anonymous Author
story image illustation

PULLMAN — The Pullman Regional Hospital Women’s Leadership Guild is granting funding to specially selected regional nonprofits.

The philanthropic group announced in a news release it will host the annual nonprofit night at 6 p.m. today at the Washington State University Lewis Alumni Center.

The guild will give $2,000 to five local organizations selected by guild members that support women’s and children’s health. The nonprofits include Circles of Caring Adult Day Health, Family Promise of the Palouse, Palouse Discovery Science Center, Pullman Regional Hospital Strangulation Training and the Willow Center for Grieving Children.

The 39-member guild was established in 2015 with a goal to empower regional organizations that support women’s and children’s health, as well as Pullman Regional Hospital’s highest needs. Through membership contributions, the group has raised and gifted more than $326,000.

