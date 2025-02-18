Locals protest Trump’s policies

Protests against the Trump administration and its policies took place Monday throughout the country, including at Clarkston and Moscow.

Below are details on the local gatherings.

Clarkston gathering draws 50

About 50 people attended the protest at noon in Clarkston that began at Clarkston City Hall and traveled down Sixth Street to the U.S. Post Office building. The crowd held signs and chanted phrases like “hey hey, ho ho, Elon Musk has got to go” and “we’re not going back” as cars drove by with several honking in support to the cheers of the crowd.

By 12:30 p.m. the protesters returned to city hall.

Becky Eklund of the Asotin County Democrats helped organize the event as part of other protests around the country on Presidents Day. Although it was with the Asotin County organization, people from Lewiston attended as well. Despite the cold and rainy weather, Eklund was pleased with the turnout.

“I think people are so angry about what’s going on, people turn out on a rainy day,” Eklund said.

Signs at the event reference President Donald Trump as well as Elon Musk, a “special government employee” who is working with the Trump administration in the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency. One group also held an LGBTQ+ Pride flag. Others held signs about “protecting democracy.”

“I think Trump is violating the Constitution; he’s breaking the law,” Eklund said on why she was at the protest.

Eklund also highlighted issues with the Trump administration, such as withholding congressionally approved funding, firing federal workers, leaving the World Health Organization, dismantling USAID and violating civil rights.

“The list is long,” Eklund said.

Clarkston residents Billie Snell, Theresa Christman and Emily (who didn’t provide her last name) all attended the event. Snell and Emily said they are personally feeling some of the effects of the Trump administration.

Snell said she’s a racial minority. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump was calling COVID-19 the “China virus” and Snell was targeted for “being Chinese,” even though she’s not Chinese. Now in Trump’s second administration, she’s had people threatening her by saying they’re “calling ICE,” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“I have experienced more outward racism toward me in the community than I have my entire life,” Snell said.

As Snell, Christman and Emily walked back from the protest, a vehicle drove by and someone shouted “white power” at the group.

Despite some of the racism Snell has faced, the crowd that gathered at the protest was comforting.

“It’s nice to see a sense of community that’s more welcoming in the valley,” Snell said.

That helps her feel safer, supported and accepted.