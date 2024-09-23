Logos Knights slash past Pirates in WPL football

After the Prairie Pirates improvised a fourth down conversion and scored on their opening drive, the Logos Knights rattled off 62 straight points to win a 2A Whitepine League football contest 62-20 on Friday in Moscow.

“They went the length of the field and they scored and our guys didn’t blink. They kept their composure,” Logos coach Nick Holloway said. “What I just told them ... is there’s a famous philosopher with a high squeaky voice who likes to say everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face — Mike Tyson — and they punched us in the face and we just kept punching back.”

Seamus Wilson = John Mateer?

Logos quarterback Seamus Wilson threw for 178 yards and ran for 134 yards for the Knights (5-1, 5-0). He tossed three touchdowns and ran for three scores that went at least 20 yards.

His dual-threat ability may remind some Palouse football fans of a quarterback about eight miles west at Washington State.

“I hadn’t thought of John Mateer; John Mateer is sensational,” Holloway said. “He’s such a great runner and he can throw the ball and Seamus (Wilson) is doing the same thing. Seamus is a great athlete. ... he knows the game, he’s got a great IQ for the game.”

The Logos quarterback missed last season recovering from a car accident, but since his return to the field, has lit up the Whitepine League and made plays with his arm and his legs.

Holloway said Wilson has played football since the third grade and puts in the time to study and run the offense efficiently.

Offensive lineman Gunnar Holloway leads an offensive front that makes it all possible.

“The biggest priority is to not let him get hit,” Gunnar Holloway said.

The Knights also had the benefit of several big-body receivers who beat their matchups and scored, including Dominic Porras, George Evans and Lucius Comis, who each caught a touchdown.

“I trust them, I know they can beat their matchups,” Wilson said of his wide receivers. “I’m just deciding which one to throw to.”

Knights’ defense, special teams combine to produce short fields

Once the Knights got grooving, especially in the second quarter, the majority of their offensive drives started on Prairie’s side of the field.