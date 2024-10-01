Long Hollow Fire contained after reaching 4,000 acres

ALMOTA — The Long Hollow Fire west of Pullman was contained Friday night.
Whitman County Emergency Management Director Bill Tensfeld said the blaze peaked at about 4,000 acres, which burnt fields and pasture along the Snake River.
The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post the fire likely originated from a lightning strike Wednesday afternoon.
Tensfeld said no injuries or structures were lost from the blaze.
Whitman County Fire District 13 initially responded to the flames. Tensfeld said several Whitman County volunteer fire districts fought the fire before Washington crews were called to take over Wednesday night.