Long-range UI plan calls for safer Sixth Street

MOSCOW — The future of the University of Idaho campus could mean a more pedestrian-friendly Sixth Street. It could also mean retail and housing along Paradise Creek and more medical education buildings.

These are some of the ideas incorporated in the UI’s long-range campus development plan, which was presented Tuesday during an on-campus town hall meeting.

UI Project Manager Celine Acord said this is the master plan, or “guiding north star,” that will direct future UI construction projects during the next 25 years.

“This gives us our path forward,” she said.

The UI worked with architecture firm SmithGroup to create the plan based on feedback from students, faculty, staff and community members. SmithGroup campus planner Neal Kessler said the project team talked to “hundreds and hundreds of people” to get feedback.

The UI is planning to present this plan to the Idaho Board of Education in April. After that, Kessler said, the UI will likely put together a committee to begin implementing the plan.

It includes renovations of existing buildings and the addition of new buildings. Kessler and Acord said it is not guaranteed that all of the proposed projects will become reality. Acord said the UI has completed about 60% of its existing master plan, for example.

Acord said one idea that seemed to get broad approval from people they talked to is making Sixth Street safer for pedestrians. Sixth Street runs through the middle of campus and separates the dorms and from the academic buildings, which means students have to keep an eye out for passing cars whenever they head to class.

“They were like, ‘I don’t feel safe here,’ ” Acord said about the students who gave feedback on the plan.