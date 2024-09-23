Long-range UI plan calls for safer Sixth Street

MOSCOW — The future of the University of Idaho campus could mean a more pedestrian-friendly Sixth Street. It could also mean retail and housing along Paradise Creek and more medical education buildings.
These are some of the ideas incorporated in the UI’s long-range campus development plan, which was presented Tuesday during an on-campus town hall meeting.
UI Project Manager Celine Acord said this is the master plan, or “guiding north star,” that will direct future UI construction projects during the next 25 years.
“This gives us our path forward,” she said.
The UI worked with architecture firm SmithGroup to create the plan based on feedback from students, faculty, staff and community members. SmithGroup campus planner Neal Kessler said the project team talked to “hundreds and hundreds of people” to get feedback.
The UI is planning to present this plan to the Idaho Board of Education in April. After that, Kessler said, the UI will likely put together a committee to begin implementing the plan.
It includes renovations of existing buildings and the addition of new buildings. Kessler and Acord said it is not guaranteed that all of the proposed projects will become reality. Acord said the UI has completed about 60% of its existing master plan, for example.
Acord said one idea that seemed to get broad approval from people they talked to is making Sixth Street safer for pedestrians. Sixth Street runs through the middle of campus and separates the dorms and from the academic buildings, which means students have to keep an eye out for passing cars whenever they head to class.
“They were like, ‘I don’t feel safe here,’ ” Acord said about the students who gave feedback on the plan.
The long-range campus development plan proposes closing a section of that street to most traffic so that it becomes more of a pedestrian walkway. It will also make it easier to hold events on that street. Rayburn Street would also be closed for that purpose.
The plan calls for expanding the campus east toward downtown Moscow. Kessler said the UI envisions a mixed-use development along Paradise Creek between campus and downtown that would include restaurants, retail and housing. The plan even proposes turning this part of Paradise Creek into a scenic pond.
Further along the creek, more medical education buildings are being proposed on the south side of campus, where they will be situated near Gritman Medical Center.
The Hello Walk is still part of the UI’s goals going forward. The Hello Walk, a pathway that begins at the Administration Building, is intended to be extended from campus to downtown Moscow.
The plan also envisions more parking, including surface parking and parking garages in different sections of campus.
Kessler said that when it comes to renovating the academic buildings on campus, the goal is to have “equity” in amenities across all academic departments.
The UI has already embarked on a plan to build new apartments on its south hill and renovate the Theophilus Tower and Wallace Residence Center.
More details about the plan can be found at vision2050-uidaho.webflow.io.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.