August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Lewiston Firefighter Tim McFarland helps a cat he pulled from a burning house get oxygen Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the corner of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Lewiston. McFarland said he went around to the front of the house to get a tool and saw movement in the window which he discovered to be the cat. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Fourth-grader Aryiah Ermel, left, throws a plate of whip cream at school principal Marianne Sletteland, right, at J. Russell Elementary School’s final day of school field day celebration on Wednesday, June 5, in Moscow. The Moscow School Board unanimously approved closing Russell Elementary at the end of this school year due to declining enrollment, Russell Elementary’s old age, and the need to be fiscally responsible. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Rikki Nail-Hart holds two sticks as she and other residents of the homeless camp behind Walmart work on packing up their belongings before moving to a new location Monday, Feb. 12, in Clarkston. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Moscow High School graduates are reflected on glass next to their peers as they look to the stage during their commencement at the ICCU Arena on Friday, June 7, in Moscow. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Paxley Jensen grins as leaves thrown in the air fall down around her Wednesday outside Children's House Montessori School at Pioneer Park Wednesday, Nov. 20, in Lewiston. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

South County firefighter A.J. Johnson, left, shadows Lynnwood city council member Nick Coelho as they work to extinguish a house fire scenario at the Washington State Council of Fire Fighters Fire Ops 101, Friday, March 22, in Richland..Participants had the opportunity to go through the scenario twice, and in the second attempt the fire reached the ceiling, known as a rollover. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

This week’s Big Picture: The northern lights shine in the night sky above the Palouse on Friday, May 11. The lights were caused by an unusually strong solar storm from the sun which caused the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to issue a geomagnetic storm watch for the first time in nearly 20 years. The sun is nearing peak activity in its 11-year cycle, known as solar maximum, leading researchers to observe increasingly intense solar flares. The increased activity has lead to the northern lights being visible in areas they are rarely seen, including New Mexico, California, and southeast England. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Elijah Rodriguez, left, 8, and Manzo Postle, 7, lay on their backs to watch the solar eclipse in Pullman on Monday, April 8. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Hope International Head Coach Larry Mahoney gets dowsed by water after they defeated Tennessee Wesleyan 13-6 in Game 19 of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field Friday, May 31, in Lewiston. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Fire retardant is dumped on the wildfire in the area of Texas Ridge and Cedar Ridge roads near Kendrick on Monday, July 15. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News