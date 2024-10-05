Looking for buried treasure

My parents used to say that you can’t ask God for more if you don’t take care of what you’ve already been given. We lived through the Depression where everything was worn out, used up and, even so, one would find a way to reinvent a use for almost anything.

I suppose that’s reason or excuse for allowing accumulation to engulf my home. After closing the estates of others, I know that there is much to be said for downsizing. And even after auctions and yard sales, I still brought home more “stuff” that held memory. I’ve come to understand that it’s not the physical that holds the memory, just that it allows the mind to recover it.

Letting go has never been easy for me. It’s the time of year when even trees let go of the old in preparation for the new. Knowing that I’ll likely be inside for a lengthy time during cold weather, this year I’m determined to let go of the accumulation of items no longer needed.

Sometimes that job seems overwhelming. There are so many places I’ve stuffed things, like I’ve stuffed feelings for years. Drawers are full to the point of being difficult to open. Closets are cluttered until I can’t find something that I know is in there.

I’ve started with my sewing cupboard where there are projects stashed that I always thought I’d get done. Does anyone still embroider? There’s that shirt that no longer fits, but the lace is magnificent. Will I ever get it repurposed I asked myself.? The answer was not affirmative. I pulled out the baby quilt I started when my son was born and I finish it even though I’m not sure anyone will want it. The temptation to put most things back tugs me. The goal to make room for something new prods me forward. There are things in this space that I don’t even remember having and can’t imagine where they came from.