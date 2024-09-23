Main Street makeover is being studied

Three roundabouts are part of a preliminary design for a proposed upgrade of some of downtown Lewiston’s busiest streets.

Two of the roundabouts would be immediately east of the Interstate Bridge on Main Street, according to plans presented to the Lewiston City Council at a recent work session.

They would regulate traffic entering and exiting the bridge, as well as Main Street’s intersections with Snake River Avenue and First Street. The third roundabout would be installed at First and D streets.

The city is accepting public comments at reimaginedtlewiston.org and at a meeting at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.

The proposed roundabouts are among the potential changes in the plans that will be reviewed by the Idaho Transportation Department and voted on by the Lewiston City Council before a final design is completed.

The street work is part of a larger project to replace, repair and upgrade aging underground infrastructure in downtown.

Two-way traffic would be introduced on Main and D streets. Right now Main Street is one way carrying eastbound traffic between First and 11th streets. D Street runs parallel to Main Street with westbound traffic in that same section. Two-way traffic is anticipated to slow vehicles, allow more visibility for pedestrians at crossings and ease access for motorists.

In addition to rerouting vehicles, the plans contain pedestrian-friendly amenities that would make it easier to hold special events.

Among them are converting the block of Third Street between Morgans’ Alley and the Lewis Clark Hotel that connects Main and D streets into a pedestrian plaza similar to Brackenbury Square.

What’s being called a “festival street” would be created on New Sixth Street just east of Bumper Crop Coffee between Main and F streets. The block would function like a regular road except that the street and sidewalk would all be at the same level, making it easier to close temporarily for activities like festivals.

The city council will get a final update on the project Nov. 25. The city anticipates financing the project with a bond that would go before voters in the spring.

The bond would be configured so property taxes aren’t impacted by the project, said Dustin Johnson, the city of Lewiston public works director, in an email.