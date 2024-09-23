Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Arts & EntertainmentNovember 28, 2024

Makeup by the Eras: Influenced

The 2010s mark makeup’s YouTube era

Makeup by the Eras Jacey Johnson
Micheal Keene poses for a photo wearing 2010s-inspired makeup applied by Jacey Johnson.
Micheal Keene poses for a photo wearing 2010s-inspired makeup applied by Jacey Johnson.August Frank/Inland 360
Micheal Keene poses for a photo wearing 2010s-inspired makeup applied by Jacey Johnson.
Micheal Keene poses for a photo wearing 2010s-inspired makeup applied by Jacey Johnson.August Frank/Inland 360
Micheal Keene poses for a photo wearing 2010s-inspired makeup applied by Jacey Johnson.
Micheal Keene poses for a photo wearing 2010s-inspired makeup applied by Jacey Johnson.August Frank/Inland 360
Micheal Keene poses for a photo wearing 2010s-inspired makeup applied by Jacey Johnson.
Micheal Keene poses for a photo wearing 2010s-inspired makeup applied by Jacey Johnson.August Frank/Inland 360
Jacey Johnson applies 2010s-inspired makeup to Keene.
Jacey Johnson applies 2010s-inspired makeup to Keene.August Frank/Inland 360
Micheal Keene reacts as he looks at his makeup.
Micheal Keene reacts as he looks at his makeup.August Frank/Inland 360
Jacey Johnson
Jacey Johnson

The year was 2010: Apple launched the first iPad, Uber came onto the scene and Barack Obama was early in his presidency.

Lady Gaga wore the infamous meat dress to the MTV Video Music Awards, and Ke$ha’s song “Tik Tok” was the No. 1 song of the year.

Makeupwise, I believe it was the most influential decade I’ve written about in this series, and my main reason for that is YouTube.

YouTube launched in 2005, and by July 2006 users were uploading an estimated 65,000 videos daily with more than 100 million video views per day, according to digitalsurgeons.com. By February 2017, there were more than 400 hours of content uploaded every minute and one billion hours of content being watched on YouTube every day.

By the end of the decade, the platform reported more than 700 million views of beauty-related content monthly, heralding the rise of the beauty influencer. Future customers were engaged with YouTube, but the big beauty brands such as Estee Lauder and Lancome weren’t contributing to the content as much as you might think, with their videos representing only 3% of total views. Individual beauty influencers controlled 97% of all beauty-related videos.

Some of the top beauty influencers on the platform included Jaclyn Hill, Tati Westbrook and James Charles, who today have a combined following of 36 million.

These influencers’ jobs were — and are — exactly what it sounds like. Popular brands sent complimentary packages of makeup or skincare products before their release so makeup artists could record themselves trying and reviewing them, influencing viewers on their YouTube channels. When a top influencer raved about a product, it could be sold out within 10-15 minutes of its release.

Charles was the first male CoverGirl, in 2016, serving as an ambassador for the CoverGirl makeup brand. He gained a following of more than 427,000 on Instagram in just a year and was known for his bold lipsticks, classic winged liner and rainbow eyeshadow looks. He now owns his own makeup brand, called Painted, and has expanded his sphere beyond makeup.

The decade’s rise of male makeup influencers such as Charles, Jeffree Star and Manny Mua is what drew me to choose Micheal Keene, of Lewiston, as this month’s model. Keene, who might look familiar to some readers as a frequent participant in regional community theater, appears in Lewiston Civic Theatre’s production of “Annie,” opening Dec. 5.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The look of the 2010s was, in two words, FULL. GLAM.

Brows were full, fluffy and filled in nice and dark with products like the iconic Anastasia Dip Brow Brow Pomade.

Eyeshadow looks were bright and colorful, the most popular eyeshadow technique being the cut crease (a technique to define the eye and make it look wider), which was best paired with a dramatic winged liner and a fluffy lash.

Foundation was full coverage and matte. Heavy contour with no blush was common. Contour was a trend in Hollywood previously, but now influencers were showing the average consumer how to look like their favorite stars.

Matte liquid lipsticks were all the rage. Popular tones of the decade included berry shades and the occasional nude, depending on your eyeshadow color of choice.

Once the whole look was applied, it would be set with a product like Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray, and your makeup would not budge for the rest of the night.

Johnson, of Lewiston, creates makeup looks inspired by different decades in U.S. history, using you, our readers, as her models. She can be found on Etsy at BlackMagicBeautyShop and Instagram @blackmagic._beauty.

More reading:

  • You can read more about James Charles at: allure.com/story/first-male-covergirl-james-charles.
  • This Vogue article covers the biggest beauty game-changers of the 2010s: bit.ly/vogue2010s.
Related
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 28
The Stream: ‘Beatles ’64’ makes trek to Disney+
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 28
Gift giving made local
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 28
A tasty twist on the classic Thanksgiving sweet potatoes
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 28
Holiday fare for theoverwhelmed
Related
Creator Spotlight: Growing her farm life fam
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 21
Creator Spotlight: Growing her farm life fam
Book Review: A young Walt Longmire battles animal and human predators on Alaska’s North Slope
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 21
Book Review: A young Walt Longmire battles animal and human predators on Alaska’s North Slope
The Stream: Listen to something ‘Wicked’
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 21
The Stream: Listen to something ‘Wicked’
Want to save Thanksgiving?
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 21
Want to save Thanksgiving?
Events Roundup: Community and culture come together
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 21
Events Roundup: Community and culture come together
This week's movies
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 21
This week's movies
Movie Review: ‘Gladiator II’ handily fights through a complicated plot
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 21
Movie Review: ‘Gladiator II’ handily fights through a complicated plot
This week’s movies
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 14
This week’s movies
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy