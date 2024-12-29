Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
WireDecember 29, 2024

Man accused of attacking TV reporter, saying ‘This is Trump’s America now’

COLLEEN SLEVIN Associated Press
FILE - President-elect Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest, on Dec. 22, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
FILE - President-elect Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest, on Dec. 22, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)AP

DENVER — A Colorado man is facing possible bias-motivated charges for allegedly attacking a television news reporter after demanding to know whether he was a citizen, saying “This is Trump’s America now,” according to court documents.

Patrick Thomas Egan, 39, was arrested Dec. 18 in Grand Junction, Colo., after police say he followed KKCO/KJCT reporter Ja’Ronn Alex’s vehicle for around 40 miles from the Delta area. Alex told police that he believed he had been followed and attacked because he is Pacific Islander.

After arriving in Grand Junction, Egan, who was driving a taxi, pulled up next to Alex at a stoplight and, according to an arrest affidavit, said something to the effect of: “Are you even a U.S. citizen? This is Trump’s America now! I’m a Marine and I took an oath to protect this country from people like you!”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Alex, who had been out reporting, then drove back to his news station in the city. After he got out of his vehicle, Egan chased Alex as he ran toward the station’s door and demanded to see his identification, according to the document laying out police’s evidence in the case. Egan then tackled Alex, put him in a headlock and “began to strangle him,” the affidavit said. Coworkers who ran out to help and witnesses told police that Alex appeared to be losing his ability to breathe during the attack, which was partially captured on surveillance video, according to the document.

According to the station’s website, Alex is a native of Detroit. KKCO/KJCT reported that he was driving a news vehicle at the time.

Egan was arrested on suspicion of bias-motivated crimes, second degree assault and harassment. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday to learn whether prosecutors have filed formal charges against him.

Egan’s lawyer, Ruth Swift, was out of the office Friday and did not return a telephone message seeking comment.

KKCO/KJCT vice president and general manager Stacey Stewart said the station could not comment beyond what it has reported on the attack.

Related
WireDec. 29
Most Americans plan a quiet New Year’s Eve
WireDec. 29
Putin apologizes, but doesn’t claim responsibility
WireDec. 20
Amazon workers strike at multiple facilities
WireDec. 20
House rejects plan on gov. shutdown
Related
Immigration agency deports highest numbers since 2014
WireDec. 20
Immigration agency deports highest numbers since 2014
Rejected budget proposal revived Farm Bill extension
WireDec. 20
Rejected budget proposal revived Farm Bill extension
A 'strong person of interest' has been arrested in the UnitedHealthcare CEO's killing, police say
WireDec. 9
A 'strong person of interest' has been arrested in the UnitedHealthcare CEO's killing, police say
Syria falls amid rebels’ surge
WireDec. 8
Syria falls amid rebels’ surge
Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to
WireDec. 2
Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to
Israel, Lebanon’s Hezbollah start ceasefire
WireNov. 27
Israel, Lebanon’s Hezbollah start ceasefire
Foodwaste is contributing to climate change
WireNov. 27
Foodwaste is contributing to climate change
Trump signs agreement with Biden White House to begin formal transition handoff
WireNov. 27
Trump signs agreement with Biden White House to begin formal transition handoff
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy