Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsOctober 6, 2024
Man dies in single-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon in rural Idaho County
Idaho State Police say brake malfunction led to pickup crashing along Elk City Summit Road
Anonymous Author
Idaho State Police
Idaho State Police

A 41-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in rural Idaho County, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.

The man who died was a passenger in a 2001 Ford F350 pickup that was driven by a 57-year-old man from Nampa. There was also a 67-year-old woman in the vehicle.

According to the news release, the pickup was traveling west on Elk City Summit Road, in the area of Newsome Creek Road. The vehicle lost the ability to brake, which caused it to drive off the road and go up an embankment before overturning.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release. The 57-year-old male sustained no injuries; the 67-year-old female passenger was taken by air ambulance to a local hospital.

The road was closed for more than three hours in both directions for emergency responders to process the crash scene.

The female passenger was wearing a seat belt; both males weren't wearing seat belts, according to the news release.

Alcohol and speed aren't believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the news release.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 6
Idaho leaders want feds to answer their water question
Local NewsOct. 6
Hurdles of home-buying
Local NewsOct. 6
Wallen Fire 50% contained, but low visibility leads to wreck...
Local NewsOct. 5
Evacuation order changed to 'be ready' at area northeast of ...
Related
Your best shot at a healthy flu season
Local NewsOct. 5
Your best shot at a healthy flu season
Genesee School District has new resource officer thanks to grant
Local NewsOct. 5
Genesee School District has new resource officer thanks to grant
WSU College of Veterinary Medicine celebrates 125 years
Local NewsOct. 5
WSU College of Veterinary Medicine celebrates 125 years
Injured firefighter relearning to walk, eat and communicate
Local NewsOct. 5
Injured firefighter relearning to walk, eat and communicate
Peek into the life of a teenager in mid-century Moscow
Local NewsOct. 5
Peek into the life of a teenager in mid-century Moscow
Latah County to discuss future of county jail
Local NewsOct. 5
Latah County to discuss future of county jail
Windy afternoon stokes wildfire
Local NewsOct. 5
Windy afternoon stokes wildfire
UPDATE AT 9:12 P.M.: Evacuation orders remain in place Friday night for Wallen Fire; 50 structures threatened
Local NewsOct. 4
UPDATE AT 9:12 P.M.: Evacuation orders remain in place Friday night for Wallen Fire; 50 structures threatened
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy