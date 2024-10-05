A 41-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in rural Idaho County, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.

The man who died was a passenger in a 2001 Ford F350 pickup that was driven by a 57-year-old man from Nampa. There was also a 67-year-old woman in the vehicle.

According to the news release, the pickup was traveling west on Elk City Summit Road, in the area of Newsome Creek Road. The vehicle lost the ability to brake, which caused it to drive off the road and go up an embankment before overturning.