Man on motorcycle arrested after high-speed chase near Colfax

COLFAX – A Richland, Wash., man is scheduled to appear in Whitman County Superior Court on Monday afternoon after law enforcement alleges he exceeded speeds of 100 mph on a motorcycle while being pursued by officers.
Derek Adams, 32, suffered minor injuries after his motorcycle failed to negotiate a corner and crashed into a field Saturday, according to a news release from the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.
He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for observation, according to the news release.
Later it was determined that Adams had active felony warrants, including escape from community custody, second-degree assault and theft of a motor vehicle, according to the news release.
“The motorcycle Adams was driving was reportedly stolen out of the Tri-Cities area” a few months ago, according to the news release.
Before the accident, a wildlife agent attempted to stop a motorcycle, according to the news release.
A short time later, deputies attempted a traffic stop for the same motorcycle for a speeding violation as it entered Colfax on Washington State Route 26, according to the news release.
The motorcycle didn’t pull over in Colfax and then went eastbound on Washington State Route 272, accelerating to speeds of more than 100 mph for more than 8 miles, according to the news release.
“The pursuit finally ended when the motorcyclist failed to negotiate a corner, crashing into an adjacent field,” according to the news release.