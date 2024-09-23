Man on motorcycle arrested after high-speed chase near Colfax

COLFAX – A Richland, Wash., man is scheduled to appear in Whitman County Superior Court on Monday afternoon after law enforcement alleges he exceeded speeds of 100 mph on a motorcycle while being pursued by officers.

Derek Adams, 32, suffered minor injuries after his motorcycle failed to negotiate a corner and crashed into a field Saturday, according to a news release from the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.

He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for observation, according to the news release.

Later it was determined that Adams had active felony warrants, including escape from community custody, second-degree assault and theft of a motor vehicle, according to the news release.