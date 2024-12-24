Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsDecember 24, 2024

Man taken to hospital after Pullman stabbing early Saturday

No arrests made yet

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation
Pullman

Pullman Police are investigating a reported stabbing early Saturday morning near North Grand Avenue that left one person injured.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Cmdr. Aaron Breshears said the incident arose from a personal dispute between two men around 2 a.m. near a grain silo on North Grand Avenue. The alleged victim is a 34-year-old male who was treated and released from Pullman Regional Hospital. He was allegedly stabbed with scissors.

Breshears said the police have identified the people involved in the incident, but are still investigating. No arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon.

Related
Local NewsDec. 24
Proposed changes would allow more logging
Local NewsDec. 24
Legal notices once again under scrutiny
Local NewsDec. 24
Power outage affects 600 Pullman customers
Local NewsDec. 24
Brazilians mull offer for Clearwater Paper's pulp and paperb...
Related
State workers: We need a raise
Local NewsDec. 24
State workers: We need a raise
The year in review: Influential people who died in 2024
Local NewsDec. 23
The year in review: Influential people who died in 2024
Special delivery to the North Pole
Local NewsDec. 22
Special delivery to the North Pole
Rain likely this Christmas
Local NewsDec. 21
Rain likely this Christmas
Pullman man accused of raping a child pleads not guilty
Local NewsDec. 21
Pullman man accused of raping a child pleads not guilty
Idaho lawmakers look to recommend AI policies
Local NewsDec. 21
Idaho lawmakers look to recommend AI policies
UI staffer: DEI decision could hurt enrollment
Local NewsDec. 21
UI staffer: DEI decision could hurt enrollment
Colfax burgalry suspect pleads guilty to theft, trespassing
Local NewsDec. 21
Colfax burgalry suspect pleads guilty to theft, trespassing
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy