Man taken to hospital after Pullman stabbing early Saturday

Cmdr. Aaron Breshears said the incident arose from a personal dispute between two men around 2 a.m. near a grain silo on North Grand Avenue. The alleged victim is a 34-year-old male who was treated and released from Pullman Regional Hospital. He was allegedly stabbed with scissors.

Breshears said the police have identified the people involved in the incident, but are still investigating. No arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon.