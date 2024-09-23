March Madness men’s bracket far from boring

A sleepy Selection Sunday this was not.

North Carolina barely slid into this year’s version of March Madness, a development that led its athletic director to remind everyone that he had nothing to do with that choice even though he’s the head of the group that sets the bracket.

Texas also made it in – barely — giving the Southeastern Conference a record 14 teams in the tournament, including overall top seed Auburn. The Tigers received higher billing than Duke even though they’ve lost three of their last four games.

And coach Rick Pitino’s reward for leading St. John’s back to prominence: a journey back to where his coaching career took off with his first Final Four – Providence – and a juicy potential second-round matchup against another coaching firebrand, John Calipari of Arkansas.

“There were,” North Carolina AD Bubba Cunningham said, “a number of challenges” in putting together a bracket that hoops fans can only hope provides as many thrills on the court as it did during the 60-minute bracket show.

Auburn beat out Duke to receive top billing in the tournament despite those three losses over the past two weeks, and despite also dropping a game to the Blue Devils back in December.

“We’ve got to get our mojo back a little bit,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said.

No. 1 seed Florida, which captured the SEC Tournament by winning three games with an average margin of 15 points, opens as a slight favorite to win it all at the Final Four in San Antonio on April 5 and 7, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Clearly, one deciding factor in choosing Auburn over Duke was the Tigers’ schedule, which was the second toughest in the country, largely on the strength of playing in a conference that put so many teams in the field.

“The SEC had such an outstanding year, winning 88% of their nonconference games,” Cunningham explained.

Houston was the remaining top seed and could face a second-round matchup against No. 8 Gonzaga, which is making its 26th straight trip to the tournament.

North Carolina makes it and triggers some awkward explaining

On a more “normal” Selection Sunday, Texas making the field with 15 losses might have been the biggest talking point.

Instead, it was North Carolina’s inclusion that drew the most attention.

CBS analyst Seth Davis acknowledged it right away when he opened his interview with Cunningham by wondering “whether North Carolina may have gotten a little bit of an advantage with its AD as the chair.”

Cunningham’s vice chair, Keith Gill, who in an unusual move was also brought in for the interview, insisted it had not.