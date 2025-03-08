Sections
March 8, 2025

PHOTOS: Mardi Gras in New Orleans is a last chance to party

Fat Tuesday revelers donned their purple, green and gold to celebrate the day before Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
Queen Zulu 2025 Kristen Bonds Mason greets the crowd as the Zulu parade rolls along Jackson Avenue in New Orleans on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Brett Duke/The Advocate via AP)
Queen Zulu 2025 Kristen Bonds Mason greets the crowd as the Zulu parade rolls along Jackson Avenue in New Orleans on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Brett Duke/The Advocate via AP)Brett Duke/Advocate via Associated Press
Members of the Talladega College band perform during the Zulu parade on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Members of the Talladega College band perform during the Zulu parade on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
