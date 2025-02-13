Mask bill OK’d by Senate committee

BOISE — Idaho lawmakers have again advanced a bill that would ban government entities from issuing mask mandates.

On Wednesday, Senate State Affairs Committee members heard public testimony on House Bill 32. The bill would prohibit all government offices from requiring people to wear medical face masks, face shields, or other face coverings for the purpose of preventing disease spread, as previously reported by the Idaho Press. Exemptions are provided for employment in roles in which face masks are an “integral and compulsory safety component of required job duties,” such as health care and industrial professions.

The Senate State Affairs Committee members voted 7-2 to advance the legislation after it previously cleared the House State Affairs Committee and House floor.

Bill sponsor Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, argued against what he described as “government overreach and medical tyranny,” saying Idahoans are entitled to protection from oversight.

“These feelings and these sentiments about the pandemic are still with us,” Lenney said. “Although many of us suspected at the time when all these things were going on … new research has now proven what we thought all along, that much of it was pointless.”

To date, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintain that masking guidance is sound, with varying degrees of effectiveness depending on what kind of mask is used. While CDC guidelines on specific masking circumstances and settings have changed, research has not disproved masks as a tool that can help slow viral disease spread, with the World Health Organization issuing similar guidance to countries apart from the U.S.

Committee Chairperson Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, expressed concerns about the bill’s lack of definition for “health care facilities” exempt from its scope, and the inclusion of public health districts as barred government entities.

“Public health districts are in the ‘health care lane,’ so to speak,” Guthrie said. “They do a lot in that arena.”

Lenney responded that his inclusion of public health districts was intentional, with no exclusions.

“They don’t get an exemption under this bill,” Lenney said. “I would include them still as a political subdivision.”