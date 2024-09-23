Meade to stay at Nez Perce County Jail

A hearing for Skylar W. Meade to discuss his custody status was canceled Thursday as attorneys came up with a resolution to keep him at the Nez Perce County Jail.

A hearing for Meade was held Dec. 10 where his public defender Anne Taylor highlighted issues with his housing at the Nez Perce County Jail, particularly that he was locked in his cell for 23 hours a day and she was only able to see him three days a week to go over his case.

Meade and Nicholas Umphenour were both indicted by a grand jury for first-degree murder in the death of 83-year-old James Mauney, of Juliaetta, after the two fled Boise following Meade’s escape from custody in March. Both face the death penalty for the charge and Meade’s trial is scheduled for Feb. 3.

A court document was filed Wednesday by Meade’s public defender Rick Cuddihy and signed by Taylor stating that the prosecution and defense had come to an agreement on Meade’s housing, and they asked for Thursday’s hearing to be canceled. The hearing was scheduled to take place at the jail in part because of concerns over transporting Meade to the courthouse.

According to the agreement in court documents, Meade will remain at the jail in restrictive housing and alone in a pod and cell. However, he will have time out of the cell that is subject to change depending on jail operations. On weekday mornings, he will have an hour and a half to clean himself, as well as his pod and cell, and be able to communicate with friends and family. He’ll get 30 minutes to do those activities on the weekends.

Also, he will be allowed to review documents and evidence in his case three days a week for two hours each of those days. During these times out, Meade “will not have a black box fastened to his wrists,” according to court documents.