Missing Whitman County ballots remain a mystery

Prior to the Nov. 5 election, the auditor estimated 250 ballots, primarily to voters with P.O. boxes in the town of Garfield, went missing after being processed by the postal service in mid-October.

Jamison said she confirmed from her third-party vendor that all of the Whitman County ballots were delivered to the Spokane plant.

“I worked diligently with Washington state’s USPS and had direct conversations with the executive plant manager in Spokane,” the auditor said. “He assured me that there were no missing ballots at his plant, and that none of the surrounding USPS facilities reported any wayward Whitman County ballots.”

Jamison said the missing ballots were an unfortunate event, but she believes it was isolated. Prior to the Nov. 5 election, she hasn’t had any major issues with the vote-by-mail system.

“My staff and I were able to provide replacement ballots for the majority of those voters who did not initially receive their ballot,” Jamison said. “We did so quickly and efficiently and were appreciative of those who reached out to us.”