PhotosJanuary 8, 2025

Moose sightings

A moose and her calf, back, look for food on the branches of trees Tuesday at the University of Idaho Arboretum and Botanical Garden in Moscow

Anonymous Author
A moose and her calf, back, look for food on the branches of trees Tuesday at the University of Idaho Arboretum and Botanical Garden in Moscow.
A moose and her calf, back, look for food on the branches of trees Tuesday at the University of Idaho Arboretum and Botanical Garden in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A moose calf stretches its neck to look for food on the branches of trees Tuesday at the University of Idaho Arboretum and Botanical Garden in Moscow.
A moose calf stretches its neck to look for food on the branches of trees Tuesday at the University of Idaho Arboretum and Botanical Garden in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
