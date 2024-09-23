Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local NewsFebruary 17, 2025

More snow for mountains and prairies; rain in valleys

Monday could see heavy snow at higher elevations around the Inland Northwest

Eric Barker
A woman shovels show in Pullman on Friday. More snow is expected on the Palouse tonight and on Monday.
A woman shovels show in Pullman on Friday. More snow is expected on the Palouse tonight and on Monday.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The Camas Prairie, Clearwater Mountains and the Palouse could see significant snowfall on Monday, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service.

The snow will likely start Sunday night and then intensify by Monday morning.

“During the day we are expecting the heaviest snow to occur,” said Jen Kitsmiller at the agency’s Missoula office. “We are looking at a prolonged period going into Monday night and Tuesday morning of continued moderate to heavy snow.”

The forecast calls for 7 to 10 inches of snow on the Camas Prairie and 3 to 6 inches on the Palouse. The Blue Mountains, Weippe Prairie and Lolo Pass could get a foot or more of snow.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Steve Bodnar, a forecaster at Spokane, said the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and other areas under 1,880 feet in elevation are likely to see more rain than snow.

“We can’t rule out that there will be some snow but it will be falling with above-freezing temperatures,” he said.

Temperatures are forecast to rise into the 40s and maybe even the 50s at lower elevations by the weekend and stay warm into the early part of next week. Bodnar said there is a chance, if the warm weather comes with rain, for small streams to rise rapidly.

Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com

Related
Local NewsFeb. 16
Second chance school: LCSC's prison education program helps ...
Local NewsFeb. 15
Weather service: More snow expected across region Saturday e...
Local NewsFeb. 15
Moscow students come through for humane society
Local NewsFeb. 15
Bill that would end UI’s ties to WWAMI advances
Related
Bill introduced requiring Idaho schools display Ten Commandments
Local NewsFeb. 15
Bill introduced requiring Idaho schools display Ten Commandments
Engineers seek feedback on truck presence in downtown Pullman
Local NewsFeb. 15
Engineers seek feedback on truck presence in downtown Pullman
Local feds clam up about workforce cuts
Local NewsFeb. 15
Local feds clam up about workforce cuts
Region sees a few inches of snow over last two days
Local NewsFeb. 15
Region sees a few inches of snow over last two days
Late-1800s photos capture unique look at American mining
Local NewsFeb. 15
Late-1800s photos capture unique look at American mining
Bill that would end UI's ties to WWAMI advances
Local NewsFeb. 15
Bill that would end UI's ties to WWAMI advances
Grocery tax credit increase advances
Local NewsFeb. 14
Grocery tax credit increase advances
Idaho bill would prohibit minors’ access to drag shows
Local NewsFeb. 14
Idaho bill would prohibit minors’ access to drag shows
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy