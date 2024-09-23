More snow for mountains and prairies; rain in valleys

The Camas Prairie, Clearwater Mountains and the Palouse could see significant snowfall on Monday, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service.

The snow will likely start Sunday night and then intensify by Monday morning.

“During the day we are expecting the heaviest snow to occur,” said Jen Kitsmiller at the agency’s Missoula office. “We are looking at a prolonged period going into Monday night and Tuesday morning of continued moderate to heavy snow.”

The forecast calls for 7 to 10 inches of snow on the Camas Prairie and 3 to 6 inches on the Palouse. The Blue Mountains, Weippe Prairie and Lolo Pass could get a foot or more of snow.