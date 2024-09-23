AREA ROUNDUP: Moscow Bears top volleyball tri-match

ST. MARIES — The Moscow Bears volleyball team rallied from two sets down and saved two match points to overcome Bonners Ferry, then had a slightly easier time in a four-set win against host St. Maries, in a nonleague tri-match event at St. Maries on Saturday.

The Bears prevailed 24-26, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 16-14 in their opener, sealing the deal with an Eva Biladeau kill to cap a four-point run at the end of the fifth. They also dropped the first set against the Lumberjacks, but this time turned things around without reaching quite such dire straits for a 23-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-16 scoreline.

Biladeau totaled 23 kills on the day, Jacque Williams had 14 kills and 11 blocks, and Sammy Pfiffner notched 56 assists and eight aces to help Moscow (9-11) go 2-0.

Bulldogs are top dogs at home

GENESEE — The host Bulldogs went unbeaten in five best-of-three set matches at the Pea and Lentil volleyball tournament.

Genesee topped Colton in two sets (25-11, 25-13), Prairie in three (25-13, 24-26, 15-12), Kamiah in three (25-10, 20-25, 15-11) and Pomeroy in two (25-14, 25-7) before clinching the championship with a 25-15, 25-16 showing in an all-Bulldog clash with Grangeville. Chloe Grieser (51 kills), Makayla Herman (42 kills), Kendra Meyer (98 assists, 18 aces) and Sydney Banks (39 digs) were the top statistical contributors over the course of the title run.

“I thought we played extremely well today against tough competition,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said. “Not only did we play well, but I thought we were really mentally tough. A great tournament overall, and we are very happy that we came out on top.”

Clearwater Valley sweeps tournament

WEIPPE — The Clearwater Valley Rams swept three matches in the Spartan Showdown Tournament, which utilized a shortened best-of-three set match format.

The Rams (5-10) beat St. John Bosco of Cottonwood in straight sets, then topped tournament host Timberline of Weippe twice, going three the first time before closing things out in two on the second go around.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Logos 66, Oakley 8

MCCALL, Idaho — The Knights of Moscow posted their sixth consecutive victory, shutting out nonleague foe Oakley until the fourth quarter in a game bumped back from Friday and moved from Moscow to McCall due to scheduling issues for the Hornets.

Logos coach Nick Holloway reported that his team “spread the ball all around” and benefited from scoring plays by many different athletes.

“We’re so balanced,” said Holloway, whose Knights are now 6-1. “Equal amounts passing and running. It’s truly hard to predict for defenses how we’re going to attack them.”

A complete box score was not available.

Logos 22 22 16 8—66

Oakley 0 0 0 8— 8

Lewis County 14, Clark Fork 0

NEZ PERCE — The Lewis County Eagles earned their first win of the year by running the ball 40 and throwing it just eight times to earn the 14-0 victory over the Clark Fork Wampus Cats.

Lewis County running back Jace Cronce took the rock 20 times and racked up exactly 100 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Slater Kuther completed six-of-eight passes for 57 yards and a score and ran 17 times for a grand total of 131 yards and wide reciever Trevor Knowlton hauled in the 1-4 Eagles’ first touchdown.

Lewis County coach Monty Moddrell said he was down several of his usual starters and played four freshmen in Lewis County’s first win of the season.

“Good team football, really smart football,” Moddrell said. “Outstanding.”

Clark Fork 0 0 0 0— 0

Lewis County 0 6 8 0—14

Lewis County — Trevor Knowlton 25 pass from Slater Kuther (run failed).

Lewis County — Jace Cronce 8 run (Cronce run).

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Grangeville 0, Coeur d’Alene Charter 0

GRANGEVILLE — Neither team managed to move the scoreboard in a 4A Intermountain League encounter between the Bulldogs and visiting Panthers.

Grangeville (5-4-1, 4-3-1) improved dramatically on its previous result against Coeur d’Alene Charter (7-2-3, 7-0-2) — a 4-0 defeat suffered late last month.

Complete information was not available.

Coeur d’Alene Charter 0 0—0

Grangeville 0 0—0

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Moscow 2, Lakeland 2

RATHDRUM, Idaho — Will Vieux scored twice in the second half to help the traveling Bears close out their regular season with an Inland Empire League draw against Lakeland of Rathdrum.

Vieux benefited from assists by Eli Ting and Jonas Mordhorst on his first and second scores, respectively. The Hawks (3-6-5, 1-4-4) scored the first and last goals of the day off penalty kicks.

The Bears (3-8-1, 3-5-1) begin district tournament play facing Post Falls this coming Saturday.

A complete box score was not available.

Moscow 0 2—2

Lakeland 1 1—2

Orofino 4, Priest River 0

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — Avenging a defeat from their season opener, the visiting Maniacs delivered a shutout of 4A Intermountain League rival Priest River.

Ethan Potratz scored twice and Luke Robinson made two assists for Orofino (3-5-2, 3-5-2), which did not allow the host Spartants (5-6-1, 5-5-1) a single shot on goal.

Orofino 4 0—4

Priest River 0 0—0

Orofino — Caden Robinson, 9th.

Orofino — Ethan Potratz, 15th.

Orofino — Potratz (Luke Robinson), 29th.

Orofino — Harrison Gray (Robinson), 37th.

Shots — Orofino 7, Priest River 0. Saves — Orofino: Garrett Sanders 0; Priest River: Baylor White 3.