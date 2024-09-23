Sections
Local NewsJanuary 10, 2025

Moscow Chamber of Commerce warns community about scam

Emily Pearce
story image illustation

MOSCOW — The Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center is alerting the public about several fraudulent emails targeting its members.

The chamber announced in a news release Wednesday multiple phishing attempts have been circulating within the community about vendor fees and false event announcements.

Some scam attempts include fraudulent claims for fees to be a vendor at Moscow Winterfest, fake events and fictitious demands about selling its member mailing list.

The chamber does not sell its member list to nonmembers. While it announces events over email, events will also be listed on its official calendar. The Feb. 1 Winterfest is a member benefit event. The organization will only send payment links through QuickBooks and does not use a third-party mailing service.

Chamber officials are advising members to never click links or download attachments from unauthenticated emails. The scam emails may look similar but will contain slight variations, so verification is encouraged.

Legitimate communications will only come from the following addresses:

director@moscowchamber.com (Sam Martinet, executive director).

staff@moscowchamber.com (Ana Blaisdell, member services manager).

marketing@moscowchamber.com (Alys Lease, community engagement).

info@moscowchamber.com (Madeline Worth, office administration).

If the community receives a suspicious email, verify it by forwarding to marketing@moscowchamber.com.

Concerns can be brought to the chamber at (208)882-1800 or emailing officials using addresses listed above.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.

