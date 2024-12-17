MOSCOW — The City of Moscow is moving forward with the design of a new East City Park stage after speaking to stakeholders who organize events at the park.

Ned Warnick, of Design West Architects in Pullman, gave a presentation to the Moscow City Council on Monday about the early design of the new stage.

The city entered into an agreement with Design West Architects in June to create a partial conceptual design and cost estimate for the stage. The old stage had to be dismantled because it deteriorated to the point that it was no longer safe.

In November, Warnick and city staff met with community members who organize events at the park like the Renaissance Fair, Rendezvous in the Park and the Moscow Community Band.

The new stage would have a roof and be attached to the restroom in the center of the park. Warnick said this reduces the cost because builders would not need to construct a back wall for the stage.

The stage would face northwest so the setting sun won’t be in the eyes of the performers. This orientation also means people can still watch performances from the nearby playground. The topography of the park in that area also provides a natural amphitheater for the audience, Warnick said.

Building a stage in this location would require the removal of one tree, and some grading and paving would be needed to make the stage accessible.