Local NewsDecember 17, 2024

Moscow City Council votes to move forward with new East City Park stage design

Stakeholders supported East City Park stage attached to restroom structure

Anthony Kuipers
story image illustation

MOSCOW — The City of Moscow is moving forward with the design of a new East City Park stage after speaking to stakeholders who organize events at the park.

Ned Warnick, of Design West Architects in Pullman, gave a presentation to the Moscow City Council on Monday about the early design of the new stage.

The city entered into an agreement with Design West Architects in June to create a partial conceptual design and cost estimate for the stage. The old stage had to be dismantled because it deteriorated to the point that it was no longer safe.

In November, Warnick and city staff met with community members who organize events at the park like the Renaissance Fair, Rendezvous in the Park and the Moscow Community Band.

The new stage would have a roof and be attached to the restroom in the center of the park. Warnick said this reduces the cost because builders would not need to construct a back wall for the stage.

The stage would face northwest so the setting sun won’t be in the eyes of the performers. This orientation also means people can still watch performances from the nearby playground. The topography of the park in that area also provides a natural amphitheater for the audience, Warnick said.

Building a stage in this location would require the removal of one tree, and some grading and paving would be needed to make the stage accessible.

Warnick said if they tried to build the new stage in its old location, there would be challenges. He said the old location would require crews to remove three trees that are in the way. It would be more expensive because a back wall would need to be constructed and more paving would have to occur.

He said it would likely cost $50,000 to $70,000 more than a stage that’s attached to the restroom.

The old location would have reduced visibility of the front of the stage and a smaller seating area, he said.

Moscow Deputy City Administrator Cody Riddle told the city council that the stakeholders expressed unanimous support for the new stage location next to the bathrooms. The city plans to get more public input, likely by hosting a public meeting and talking to people at events like the Winter’s Market.

The conceptual design and cost estimate still needs to be completed and approved by the city council. Riddle said the city is looking into using materials from the old stage in the construction of the new stage. The old stage was built by volunteers and Riddle said it would be “a shame” to let those materials end up in the landfill.

City councilors expressed support for the new stage design, but urged the city to continue getting public input.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

