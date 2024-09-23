Moscow council approves annexation for business park

The Moscow City Council approved the annexation of 51 acres of land Monday, which will be developed into a business park in south Moscow.

The land will be located on the east side of the new U.S. Highway 95 and next to the South Fork of the Palouse River. Jeff Motley, owner of Two-GM LLC, applied for the annexation which will make the land part of the motor business zone.

Fifteen lots are planned for development. There will also be parkland and a pathway along the river. Motley told the council that this business park, which has been in the planning stages for several years, is “going to do some great things for south Moscow.”

“Since we started this three years ago, we have a lot of interest in a lot of services that would be great for Moscow, I believe,” he said.

Motley said development of the park could begin in the spring.