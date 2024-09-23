Moscow Fire Department sees record number of calls

If Moscow residents have noticed an increase in the number of emergency vehicle sirens they hear throughout the week, there is a reason for that.

The Moscow Volunteer Fire Department responded to a record number of emergency calls in 2024.

According to the fire department, that number of calls reached 3,002. This is a 6% increase from the previous high of 2,828 calls in 2021. It is a nearly 10% increase from 2023.

Chief Brian Nickerson told the Daily News he couldn’t point to one specific reason for the record number of calls, but he believes the area’s gradual population growth is a contributing factor.

The total call volume includes 2,208 medical calls and 794 nonmedical calls.